The season finale aired on HBO in the US last night, with the UK gaining access to the final instalment on Now TV at 2am this morning.

The finale picked up where the penultimate episode left off and showed Fezco (played by Angus Cloud) preparing to leave his home for Lexi Howard's (Maude Apatow) play.

However, his departure is delayed by Custer (Tyler Chase) who is trying to seek revenge for Mouse's murder.

Is Fezco dead following the season two finale?

Ashtray (Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton), Fezco's younger brother, senses that Custer is up to something and becomes violent.

But does Fezco get caught in the crossfire and is he dead?

Here's everything you need to know about the season two finale:

Does Rue forgive Jules?

Is Fezco dead?

The season two finale left many questions unanswered, including whether Lexi's love interest dies.

As Ashtray figures out what Custer is up to, he stabs the drug dealer in the neck and kills him, leading many fans of the show to believe that Fezco will take the blame for his younger brother's actions.

Ashtray decides to take matters back into his own hands and immediately loads an array of guns, locking himself in the bathroom.

A SWAT team ends up at the house and Ashtray opens fire, catching Fezco with a bullet.

Fezco is heard calling out for Ashtray as he bleeds from the bullet wound in his stomach.

Ashtray then kills a member of the SWAT team before he is shot dead.

Luckily, Fezco's injury was not fatal but many fans have questioned whether he will be held responsible for the murder of Mouse following his brother’s death.

What happens to Nate's dad?

In the penultimate episode, Nate (Jacob Elordi) stormed out of Lexi's play as the truth about his sexuality unravelled in front of his peers.

In the season finale, the troubled teen is seen behind the wheel of his car and loading a gun.

He arrives at his father's shop where Cal (Eric Dane) has been living since he left the family home.

Nate questions his father's happiness since he tore the teen's family apart, which leads Cal to claim that he is now happier without his family.

Nate informs his father's friends that he found videos of his dad participating in sexual acts and he prompts them to leave the shop.

Nate aims to seek revenge and he shows his father a USB stick containing the private videos that Cal took without consent.

Cal begs Nate not to shoot him as he confesses to his sins but it's too late as the police arrive to arrest him.

Are Maddy and Cassie friends again?

After Nate dumped Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and fled the scene in episode seven, the distressed teen takes to the stage at the beginning of the final episode to publicly air her thoughts on her sister's play.

Cassie criticises Lexi's decision to write a play on their life, claiming that her sister is simply jealous of her.

Maddy (Alexa Demie) storms onto the stage after Cassie questions whether her relationship with Nate would be included in the play.

Maddy chases Cassie out of the theatre and strikes her across the face.

Later in the episode, Maddy and Cassie are seen in the school bathroom where Cassie admits to the end of her relationship with her best friend's ex-boyfriend.

Maddy empathises with Cassie as she replies ‘Don't worry, this is just the beginning’, before walking out of the bathroom.

Do Rue and Jules reconcile?

Sadly, Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) do not reconcile romantically in the final episode of season two.

Rue makes amends with Elliot (Dominic Fike) and she is then confronted by her ex-lover at the end of the episode.

Jules sits next to Rue in the theatre after the production and says: 'I know you’re probably still really angry at me, but I just wanted to tell you that I love you, and I miss you so much.'

As Rue leaves the auditorium, she kisses Jules on the head as a sign of forgiveness.

Rue then states in a voiceover: 'Jules was my first love. I’d like to remember it that way. I don’t know if that’s actually true, though. I think I was high for too much of it.'

She also confirms that she stays sober for the rest of the school year as she claims: 'I don’t know if this feeling will last forever, but I am trying. I remember Ali said, “The thought of maybe being a good person is what keeps me trying to be a good person.” Maybe there’s something to that.'

Will there be a third season?

The finale of season two was left on a cliffhanger as Rue is seen walking into the distance.

It has been confirmed by the official Euphoria Twitter page that the show will return for season three.

The third season is expected to air in 2024 and the series will confirm what happened to Fezco, Rue, Jules, Nate, Cassie, and Maddy.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron