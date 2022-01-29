(L-R) Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Which means that you might have missed out on the latest entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

After not releasing a movie in 2020, the MCU was back in a big way last year with four films and a number of TV shows being released.

Among the films released in 2021 was the much anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home.

If you didn’t feel comfortable venturing to the cinema at the end of last year – you might be wondering if the latest MCU movies are available for streaming.

Here’s what you need to know:

Can you watch Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus?

No the latest Spider-Man film is not available on Disney Plus at this time.

However Spider-Man is owned by Sony and not Disney – and none of the Spider-Man movies are currently available on Disney Plus in the UK.

There are a number of Spider-Man TV series available including the 1980s cartoon, 1990s series and Ultimate Spider-Man from 2012.

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home on Netflix?

The latest Spider-Man is not currently on Netflix.

But if you are in the mode for some web-slinging action Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man 3, The Amazing Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: Homecoming are all available right now.

Is Eternals available on Disney Plus?

Eternals is now available for streaming on Disney Plus in the UK.

It was added to the platform today (January 12).

The synopsis reads: ‘A group of heroes from beyond the stars reunites to defend humanity.’

What MCU films and shows are available on Disney Plus?

Here is the full list of Marvel films and shows available right now on the streaming platform:

Phase One

- Iron Man

- Iron Man 2

- Thor

- Captain America: The First Avenger

- Avengers

Phase Two

- Iron Man 3

- Thor: The Dark World

- Captain America: Winter Soldier

- Guardians of the Galaxy

- Avengers: Age of Ultron

- Ant-Man

Phase Three

- Captain America: Civil War

- Doctor Strange

- Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2

- Thor Ragnarok

- Black Panther

- Avengers: Infinity War

- Ant-Man and the Wasp

- Captain Marvel

- Avengers: Endgame

Phase Four

Films:

- Black Widow

- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

- Eternals

TV shows:

- Wandavision

- Falcon and the Winter Soldier

- Loki

- What If