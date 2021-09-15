Kelly-Anne Case (right) with her sister Kerry (left).

Sky Crime's Killer in my Village is a documentary series that sheds light on the shocking crimes that have taken place in small towns and villages across Britain.

The series unravels everything from execution murders by complete strangers to crimes of passion.

Kelly-Anne Case’s story will be told in the fifth season of the show in its seventh episode.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know:

What channel is Killer in my Village on?

The series airs on Sky Crime – which is channel number 122 on Sky and 136 for HD and 137 for standard definition on Virgin.

What time is the episode on?

The episode will air on Sky Crime at 9pm tonight.

Who was Kelly-Anne Case and what happened to her?

The mother-of-three was murdered at her home in Gosport by Brendan Rowan-Davies after he slashed her throat multiple times and then set her house alight.

The episode will tell how the killer filmed the 27-year-old secretly as she had sex with their mutual friend, Will Vallender.

Rowan-Davies then left the home with Mr Vallender but soon returned as he snuck into the home where he tied Kelly-Anne up with cable ties and repeatedly slit her throat before setting fire to her home.

The jealous brute was found guilty of the murder after he attempted to cover his tracks.

He told the jury that he disturbed a mystery man who then murdered Kelly-Anne.

This defence was rejected at Winchester Crown Court who then convicted him of murder.

The judge imposed a life sentence on the killer with a minimum term of 30 years.

Kerrie Case, the sister of Kelly-Anne, told the Sky Crime Show:

‘My family and me was happy we got justice for my sister.

'But it was never going to bring her back. I personally think that he is vile, he’s disgusting and I hope to God I never see him again.’

The documentary also features The News' chief reporter Ben Fishwick, who covered the trial, the victims sister, neighbours to Kelly-Anne and retired detective superintendent Paul Barton.

Is the episode available to stream?

Kelly-Anne's episode will also be available on Now TV after the show has aired.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron