Speaking as a documentary is due to be screened about the brutal stabbing murder of Gosport Kelly-Anne Case, her sister Kerrie Case said she 'felt like half of me was gone' when she was told of the death.

The jealous brute had secretly filmed Ms Case having sex with their mutual friend Will Vallender before leaving the Gosport home with Mr Vallender.

Winchester Crown Court was shown CCTV footage of murder accused Brendan Rowan-Davies on a bus in Gosport. The 29-year-old, of Trinity Close, Gosport, is accused of murdering mum-of-three Kelly-Anne Case, 27, and then setting fire to her home in Grange Crescent, Gosport, on July 30 in 2019. Picture: Hampshire police

But he crept back into the mother-of-three’s home, tied her up with cable ties and repeatedly slit her throat – setting fire to the house as he left.

In the Killer in My Village episode due to air at 9pm on Wednesday, distraught Kerrie said 30-year-old Rowan-Davies’ jailing in February last year gave her family justice but he must never be released.

Kerrie told the Sky Crime show: ‘My family and me was happy we got justice for my sister.

‘But it was never going to bring her back. I personally think that he is vile, he’s disgusting and I hope to God I never see him again.

‘I think he's a very sick individual that should never be released.’

Kerrie revealed she went to Kelly-Anne’s home in Grange Crescent after hearing about a fire – later revealed to have been set by Rowan-Davies to cover his tracks.

While there on the morning of July 30, 2019, detectives told her a body had been found – and she was later told Kelly-Anne was the victim of a brutal murder.

Police at the scene. Aftermath of fire at Grange Crescent, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (310719-89)

She said: ‘When I found out Kelly-Anne was murdered, I felt like half of me was gone.’

She ‘screamed and shouted and cried’ and struggled to grieve not believing her sister was gone, she said.

And Kerrie poured scorn on Rowan-Davies’ claim in court he disturbed a mystery man who had murdered Kelly-Anne.

This defence was rejected by a Winchester Crown Court jury who convicted him of murder.

Police searching near the scene. Aftermath of fire at Grange Crescent, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (310719-86)

Kerrie said: ‘I was at the trial for the whole four weeks at Winchester, I was there with my mum who never missed a day.

‘It was tiring but it was worth it, it helped me to try and grieve for her because I didn't want to grieve for her, I didn't want to believe it, and still to this day I feel she's going to walk through my door and she's not.

‘I thought Brendan's story was rubbish, this person would not have allowed him to walk out of the house.

‘You're not going to allow a person that just witnessed you kill somebody, you're not going to allow them to walk, and in that space of him grabbing his baccy, and then walking out of my sister's back door - not running, walking.

She added: ‘We did get told in trial that she would have felt it and it would have been very painful.

‘She had multiple stab wounds from her chest to near her hips, just basically prodding her with a knife.

Kelly-Anne Case, who was murdered in Gosport on Tuesday (right), with her sister Kerrie (left).

‘He cut her throat seven to 10 times. It has played on my mind a lot but she would have bled out really fast and she wouldn't have felt it after a couple of minutes because her whole body would have gone numb.’

Kerrie said her sister should be remembered for who she was, and not what her killer did.

She said: ‘Us and the family have lost a big part, especially my mum and her children and they’ve lost their mum, and my mum has lost her daughter.

‘Kelly was always the happiest, and the kindest and the caring out of all of us, and I'd always like her to be remembered for the person she was and not what he did to her.’

The documentary features The News’ chief reporter Ben Fishwick, who covered the trial, nearby neighbours to Kelly-Anne, her sister and retired detective superintendent Paul Barton.

