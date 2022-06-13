The news comes just days after fan-favourite Liam Llewellyn decided to leave the show.

This year’s series kicked off on Monday, June 6 as a group of new singletons entered the Mallorcan villa on the hunt for love.

Plenty of drama and shocking twists have already taken place in the new series, including Gemma Owen’s ex-boyfriend, Jacques O’Neill, joining the show.

Here are the contestants for this year's Love Island.

But has a second Islander left the villa and when will the next recoupling take place?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Why did Liam leave the villa?

In a shock twist, Liam Llewellyn decided to leave Love Island on June 10 after struggling to make a connection with another Islander.

He told the contestants: ‘We all came here for the same sort of reason, but I don’t feel like I’ve been giving 100% Liam. I’m miles off that.

‘Trying to find someone you leave the villa with that you care about – obviously that’s the goal, isnt it?’

Liam appeared on Love Island: After Sun last night, which was his first public appearance since leaving the show.

Has a second contestant left Love Island?

According to The Sun, a second Islander has left the ITV series.

Following Jacques’ entrance into the Love Island villa, a dramatic recoupling is set to air tomorrow night (June 14).

In the last recoupling, which aired on Friday night (June 10), Paige Thorne and Afia Tonkmore were left single after failing to be picked by the boys.

It has not yet been confirmed which contestant has left the show but as Paige and Afia are now single, they are most at risk of being dumped from the show.

Who is currently coupled up?

At the time of writing, Gemma is coupled up with fishmonger Luca Bish, who was previously with Paige.

Dami Hope and Amber Beckford, Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna, and Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri are still going strong, with Davide Sanclimenti now in a new couple with Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu.

What has happened in the show so far?

Alongside Liam’s exit and the first recoupling of the series, there has been plenty of drama already this season.

For the first time in Love Island history, the public was asked to choose who they thought should be coupled up in the first episode of the series.

The public paired Liam with Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma, who has since received backlash from Love Island fans for ‘rude' behaviour.

Gemma was then chosen by the first Love Island bombshell, Davide Sanclimenti, to couple up after the Italian businessman entered the villa at the end of the first episode.

Gemma and Davide received backlash online for their eight-year age gap, with 27-year-old Davide bringing up the age difference during a discussion with the 19-year-old

New bombshells Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Afia Tonkmor made an explosive entrance, with Ekin-Su catching the eye of Davide.

Gemma was notably concerned about the pair after she accused Ekin-Su of being ‘patronising’ following a comment where the 27-year-old actress described her as a ‘little sister’.

After seeing Davide take an interest in Ekin-Su, Gemma admitted that she fancied Luca Bish, who she is now in a couple with.

Since the first recoupling, Gemma’s ex Jacques has entered the villa, with fans of the show questioning whether they will get back together.

Indiyah and Ikenna are taking things slow, whereas Amber and Dami's relationship is going from strength to strength.

Tasha and Andrew decided to slow things down as Tasha wanted to get to know Luca.

However, the pair now seem to be back on track.