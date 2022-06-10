This year’s series of Love Island kicked off on Monday, June 6 as a group of new singletons entered the Mallorcan villa on the hunt for love.

Since the series began earlier this week, the islanders have already faced three bombshell entrances, group challenges, and plenty of drama.

Liam Llewellyn has left the Love Island villa after four days on the show.

Each day, Love Island releases a ‘first look’ trailer that includes spoilers for the upcoming episode.In today’s (June 10) clip, it was revealed that one islander has decided to leave the island.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Has Liam left Love Island?

After only a few days in the Love Island villa, Liam Llewellyn has decided to leave the show.

He is seen in the teaser trailer talking to his fellow Islanders as he asks them to gather around the firepit.

In the clip, Liam says to Andrew, Luca, and Dami: ‘I think we need to have a chat. We’ll get everyone by the firepit.’

Liam’s announcement was then followed by dramatic music as the Islanders get ready for the recoupling.

It is yet to be confirmed whether Liam will star in the first episode of Love Island: After Sun which is set to air on Sunday evening.

Why has Liam left the show?

The details on why Liam has left the show are yet to be confirmed.

A source told Mail Online: ‘It was so unexpected, with only a few days into the series, an Islander has already walked from the villa.

‘Liam felt his place on the show should be offered to someone that would enjoy the experience better, which is admirable.’

Who was Liam coupled up with?

For the first time in Love Island history, the public was asked to choose who they thought should be coupled up in the first episode of the series.The public paired Liam with Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma, who has since received backlash from Love Island fans for ‘rude' behaviour.Gemma was then chosen by the first Love Island bombshell, Davide Sanclimenti, to couple up after the Italian businessman entered the villa at the end of the first episode.Gemma and Davide have received backlash online for their eight-year age gap, with 27-year-old Davide bringing up their age difference in last night’s episode.

Will there be a recoupling tonight?

The first major recoupling of the series is set to air tonight on ITV2.Two more bombshells entered the villa last night, causing a stir amongst the female contestants.

New Islanders Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Afia Tonkmor made an explosive entrance, with Ekin-Su catching the eye of Davide.Gemma was notably concerned about the pair after she accused Ekin-Su of being ‘patronising’ following a comment where the 27-year-old actress described her as a ‘little sister’.

After seeing Davide take an interest in the Ekin-Su, Gemma admitted that she fancied Luca Bish, who is currently coupled up with Paige Thorne.

Tonight’s recoupling could possibly see two female contestants leave the villa after Liam’s departure, with many fans questioning whether Gemma or Paige will be dumped from the island.

In the first look during the recoupling, Liam says: ‘I’d like to couple up with this girl because ever since walking through that door, she caught my eye. Obviously, it wasn’t an easy decision, and probably until I was sat here right now I didn’t know what I was going to do.

‘I said when I come in here, I’d be true to myself and hopefully that pays off.’

The clip then cuts off before Luca reveals who he has chosen.