There has already been plenty of drama in this year’s season of Love Island.

A number of bombshells may have already entered the Love Island villa to stir things up for the original contestants, but fans are waiting for the infamous Casa Amor episodes to really put the couples to the test.

Here are the contestants for this year's Love Island.

Casa Amor is the second Love Island villa, where half of the contestants (divided by gender) will be placed to mix with a group of new islanders.

In the original villa, the remaining islanders will also be met with a host of new faces to test their loyalty.

Over three to four days, the islanders will get to know the new contestants before they have to make a choice to recouple or stay with their original partner.

But will Casa Amor return to the ITV2 series this year and when will it take place?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Will Casa Amor return this year?

Casa Amor was teased at the end of last night’s episode (June 30), which means that the second villa will return to the series this year.

When will Casa Amor take place?

If Love Island producers follow the same pattern as in past seasons, Casa Amor will take place on the fourth week of the show this year.

In season five, the second villa was introduced on day 28, and in season four, it made a comeback on day 26.

Due to the sneak peek at the end of last night’s episode, fans of the show are speculating that the islanders could go into Casa Amor tonight (July 1), with the girls set to be spirited away to the second villa this year.

What has happened in Casa Amor in past seasons of the show?

Casa Amor is known for being the most explosive plot twist in each series of Love Island.

In previous years, the Casa Amor recoupling has either made couples stronger or torn them apart in dramatic scenes that leave fans on the edge of their seats.

In last year's Casa Amor recoupling episode, viewers watched as Millie Court found out about Liam Reardon’s antics in the second villa.

However, the couple made up and went on to win the series.

Other memorable Casa Amor recoupling scenes include the end of Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard’s relationship in 2019, when Teddy returned to the original villa single in 2021 when Faye Winter had recoupled following a misleading postcard, and when Kem Cetinay came back with another girl in 2017, leaving Amber Davies heartbroken.

When will Love Island 2022 come to an end?

ITV is yet to announce an official date for the last episode of Love Island 2022.

However, Laura Whitmore, the host of Love Island, previously stated that the show will run for eight weeks this year, which suggests that it will end on August 1, 2022.

How to watch this year’s Love Island

Love Island is available on ITV2 every night from 9pm.