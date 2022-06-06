When will Love Island 2022 air?

Love Island follows a group of singles as they embark on a summer of love, heartbreak, and recoupling as they fight their way to win the precious prize money.

11 new contestants have been confirmed for the show and they hope to follow in the footsteps of past Love Islanders to secure a long-lasting relationship.

But what time will the show start tonight and will it be available to watch on ITV2?

Here's everything you need to know about the new series:

When will Love Island 2022 start?

Love Island 2022 will air on ITV2 on Monday, June 6.

Will Laura Whitmore return as the host of Love Island?

A source told The Sun: ‘Love Island is coming back with a bang and it will begin on the second full week in June.

‘The schedules are being put together now and fans can expect a long, hot summer of fun from the villa from June 6.’

What time will the first episode air?

The Love Island Instagram page has confirmed that the first episode of the new series will air at 9pm on June 6.

Will Love Island be available to watch on ITV2 and ITV Hub?

The new series will be available to watch nightly on ITV2 in June.

Episodes will also be available on catch up via ITV Hub.

Love Island producers are reportedly 'in talks' with Laura Whitmore to see the presenter return to her role as the host of the dating show.

An insider told The Sun: ‘Talks have now begun with Laura and her reps.

‘Looks like she will be back this year, even though the vote in her favour is far from unanimous.’

Laura became the host of Love Island in 2020 following the death of Caroline Flack.

Who won Love Island 2021?

Liam Reardon and Millie Court managed to claim the £50,000 prize money in last year’s series.

Almost three million people tuned in to watch the final back in August and the pair managed to beat the likes of Kaz and Tyler, Chloe and Toby and Faye and Teddy for the winner's crown.

What changes are being made ahead of the new series?

Non-binary applications are reportedly being accepted by ITV this year, with a Love Island spokesperson saying: ‘The only stipulations are that applicants are over 18, single and looking for love.’

Potential contestants may have their social media accounts vetted by the show to flag up anything homophobic, racist or toxic, as well as violent or adult images.

Danny Bibbey, who was a contestant on last year’s show, came under fire after it was revealed that he used a racial slur online.

The Love Island villa may also get a revamp for season eight.

According to The Sun, Love Island producers are set to replace the current location in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, in the north-east of Mallorca.

The Spanish villa has been used for the show since series three and the first villa that was used for seasons one and two is in Santanyi in Mallorca.

ITV is reportedly considering a villa that is closer to the mountains with a stunning backdrop to set the scene for the upcoming season.

Is eBay UK the new sponsor?

It was announced today that second-hand retailer eBay UK will take over from I Saw It First as the new sponsor of Love Island.

The collaboration comes after new research from eBay revealed that UK shoppers are becoming increasingly conscious of fast fashion.

The online retailer has recruited celebrity stylist and second-hand enthusiast, Amy Bannerman, to style this year’s Islanders.

Amy has styled celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Sophie Turner, Jonathan Van Ness, and Lena Dunham.

Mike Spencer, Executive Producer of Love Island, said: ‘We are thrilled to be pairing up with eBay this year as our pre-loved fashion partner. As a show, we strive to be a more eco-friendly production with more focus on ways in which we can visibly show this on screen.

‘This partnership will see our Islanders get to dive into the shared wardrobes and help themselves to some incredible pre-loved clothes sourced from eBay. We aim to inspire our demographic and show that there are incredible finds to be had and how sharing is, in some small way, caring.’

Is there a trailer?

The first promotional trailer for Love Island 2022 dropped during Britain’s Got Talent on May 14.

The trailer features the voice of Iain Stirling, who is married to the show’s host Laura Whitmore.

He says: ‘Adios blind dates, au revoir romantic weekends away, arrivederci to the language of love. Is that a text in your pocket or are you just excited to see us?

‘That’s right the OGs of love are here, letting you know that this summer love is ours.’

The trailer also appears to take a swipe at Netflix shows Love is Blind and Too Hot To Handle, saying: ‘This summer love isn’t blind, it’s neon and we can deffo handle the heat – we’ve got a fire pit mate.’

If you wish to watch the trailer, it is embedded in this article.

