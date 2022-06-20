There has already been plenty of drama in this year’s season of Love Island.

Five bombshells may have already entered the Love Island villa to stir things up for the original contestants, but fans are waiting for the infamous Casa Amour episodes to really put the couples to the test.

Here are the contestants for this year's Love Island.

Casa Amour is the second Love Island villa, where half of the contestants (divided by gender) will be placed to mix with a group of new islanders.

In the original villa, the remaining islanders will also be met with a host of new faces to test their loyalty.

Over three to four days, the islanders will get to know the new contestants before they have to make a choice to recouple or stay with their original partner.

But will Casa Amour return to the ITV2 series this year and when will it take place?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Will Casa Amour return this year?

It is yet to be confirmed whether the second villa will make a return to Love Island this year.

However, a source told The Sun in 2021: ‘It’s the twist that makes the show and gives them some of their best scenes and ratings.

‘The episodes where half of the cast go to Casa Amor always rate really highly so producers were keen to keep it in.’

When will Casa Amour take place?

If Love Island producers follow the same pattern as in past seasons, Casa Amour will take place on the fourth week of the show this year.

In season five, the second villa was introduced on day 28, and in season four, it made a comeback on day 26.

This means that half of the islanders could be sent to Casa Amour on July 3 this year.

What has happened in Casa Amour in past seasons of the show?

Casa Amour is known for being the most explosive plot twist in each series of Love Island.

In previous years, the Casa Amour recoupling has made couples stronger or torn them apart in dramatic scenes that leave fans on the edge of their seats.

In last year's Casa Amour recoupling episode, viewers watched as Millie Court found out about Liam Reardon’s antics in the second villa.

However, the couple made up and went on to win the series.

Other memorable Casa Amour recoupling episodes include the end of Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard’s relationship in 2019, when Teddy returned to the original villa single in 2021 when Faye Winter had recoupled following a misleading postcard, and when Kem Cetinay came back with another girl in 2017, leaving Amber Davies heartbroken.

When will Love Island 2022 come to an end?

ITV is yet to announce an official date for the last episode of Love Island 2022.

However, Laura Whitmore, the host of Love Island, previously stated that the show will run for eight weeks this year, which suggests that it will end on August 1, 2022.

How to watch this year’s Love Island

Love Island is available on ITV2 every night from 9pm.