The legendary comedy actor will return to our screens in person for the first time since 2018 when he reprised the role of Johnny English in Johnny English Strikes Again.

Rowan Atkinson is best known for his role as Edmund Blackadder in BBC period sitcom Blackadder and as Mr Bean in both the TV series and the animated spin-off show which were named after the hapless character.

Rowan Atkinson is back in a new comedy series called Man vs Bee.

But when will Man vs Bee be released and is it a spin-off of Mr Bean?

Here's everything you need to know:

Is there a release date?

It has been confirmed that Man vs Bee will be released on June 24, 2022.

Will the show be available on Netflix?

The series, which will be made up of 10 episodes, will be available exclusively on Netflix.

Each episode will be around 10 minutes long, adding to the chaotic nature of the show.

Who is in the cast?

Rowan Atkinson will star as main character Trevor in Man vs Bee.

Other cast members include:

-Jing Lusi

-Julian Rhind-Tutt

-Claudie Blakely

-Greg McHugh

-Aysha Kala

-Chizzy Akudolo.

What is the plot?

Man vs Bee has been created by Mr Atkinson and Johnny English writer William Davies.

The official synopsis for Man vs Bee reads: ‘Renowned actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson plays a new character in this riotous comedy.

‘When lovable, but bumbling, dad Trevor lands a new job as a housesitter, his first assignment is a luxurious mansion filled with priceless artwork, classic cars and an adorable dog called Cupcake.

‘But when a bee lands on the scene, can Trevor keep everything under control, or will their raucous rivalry just lead to increasingly disastrous consequences?

‘And what irreparable damage will be done in the process? See the chaos unfold in this watch-together zippy comedy series of short-sized episodes.’

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for Man vs Bee was released by Netflix on May 25.

If you wish to watch the trailer, it is embedded in this article.

Is Man vs Bee a spin-off of Mr Bean?

While Man vs Bee provides the same level of comedy and short episodes as Mr Bean, the new series is not a spin-off of the popular show.

The last time Mr Atkinson starred as the childlike character was in the fifth series of Mr Bean: The Animated Series where he voiced the clumsy adult.