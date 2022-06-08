The Crown is one of Netflix's most popular original shows and follows the lives of Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family.

In season four, viewers saw the relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana unravel as the truth behind his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles was revealed.

Imelda Staunton will play Her Majesty The Queen in season five of The Crown.

The storyline in each season follows historical events, with Peter Morgan returning to write the upcoming series.

But what is the plot of the upcoming season and who is in the cast?

Here's everything you need to know:

Is there a release date for season 5?

An official release date is yet to be announced for season five of The Crown but viewers can expect the show to be released in November 2022.

What is the plot of season five?

Season five will trace the Queen's life through the 1990s, with events that could include her three children getting divorced (which the Queen described as her ‘annus horribilis’), the Maastricht Treaty, and Hong Kong’s independence.

One of the most significant events of the 90s was the death of Princess Diana in 1997 which could be featured in season five following the divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana which took place in 1996.

Who is in the cast?

Imelda Staunton will take on the role of the Queen in season five of The Crown, following the departure of Olivia Colman who played Her Majesty in season four.

She will be joined by Dominic West who will play Prince Charles.

Other cast members include:

-Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip

-Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

-Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

-James Murray as Prince Andrew

-Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair

-Johnny Lee Miller as John Mayor.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer is yet to be released for season five of The Crown.

Is The Crown based on true events?

While the plot of The Crown includes historical events, the series is in fact a blend of fact and fiction.

The script is a work of fiction, meaning that the conversations on the show are not an accurate representation of the conversations that happened in real life during the historical events.

Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, previously told Lorraine Kelly:

‘I think it would help The Crown an enormous amount if, at the beginning of each episode, it stated that: ‘This isn’t true but it is based around some real events’

‘I worry people do think [the show] is gospel, and that’s unfair.’

Will season five be the last season of The Crown?

Season five will not be the last season of the Netflix drama.

The show's sixth season is currently in development and it is likely that it will cover the death of Princess Margaret, the death of the Queen Mother, and the beginning of the Iraq war.