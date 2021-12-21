The holidays are right round the corner, and Netflix has a host of festive films to enjoy.

There is a movie for everyone, whether it’s a side-splitting comedy or heart warming family adventure.

The streaming platform has a selection of cult-classics and modern films.

Netflix has a large variety of festive films you can watch over Christmas. Picture: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images.

So to figure out which movies to enjoy while tucking into a mince pie, here is the full list of Christmas films on Netflix.

Classics

The Holiday (2006).

Nativity! (2009).

Love Actually (2003).

Arthur Christmas (2011).

Deck The Halls (2006).

About A Boy (2002).

Die Hard (1998).

Netflix Originals

A Christmas Prince (2017).

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding (2018).

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (2019).

The Princess Switch (2018).

The Princess Switch 2 (2020).

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (2021).

El Camino Christmas (2017).

Christmas Inheritance (2017).

Single All The Way (2021).

Love Hard (2021).

Father Christmas is back (2021).

David and The Elves (2021).

A Castle for Christmas (2021).

A California Christmas: City Lights (2021) - available from December 16.

A Naija Christmas (2021) - available from December 16.

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish (2019).

The Knight Before Christmas (2019).

Jingle Jangle - A Christmas Journey (2020).

Christmas Crossfire (2020).

Operation Christmas Drop (2020).

Let It Snow (2019).

The Holiday Calendar (2018).

Holiday In The Wild (2019).

Holiday Rush (2019).

5 Star Christmas (2018).

Modern Christmas Films

Nativity 2 (2012).

The Christmas Chronicles (2018).

The Christmas Chronicles 2 (2020).

Just Another Christmas (2020) - Portuguese with English subtitles.

The Grinch (2018).

Klaus (2019).

Krampus (2015).

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure (2011).

Office Christmas Party (2016).

Robin Robin (2021).

Father Christmas Is Back (2021).

48 Christmas Wishes (2017).

Bad Santa 2 (2016).

Last Christmas (2019).

Christmas Land (2015).

A New York Christmas Wedding (2020).

Santa Girl (2019).

Christmas With A View (2018).

A Christmas Star (2015).

Black Christmas (2019).

Smart Christmas (2019).

The Claus Family (2020).

Angela’s Christmas Wish (2020).

A Very Murray Christmas (2015).

Santa Pac’s Merry Berry Day (2016).

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (2016).

A Wish for Christmas (2016).

Pettersson and Findus 2 (2016).

Zip & Zap and the Captain’s Island (2016) – Spanish with English subtitles.

A StoryBots Christmas (2017).

Christmas Wedding Planner (2017).

Christmas with the Coopers (2012).

Christmas Break-In (2018).

