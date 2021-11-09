There are plenty of places to get yourself a real Christmas tree in the Portsmouth area this year.

The festive season is upon us and you might already be turning your attentions to decking the halls.

Many families are sure to go all out with the festive cheer this year after many were unable to celebrate how they wished to last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Christmas parties and family time is back on the cards for this year and the most important decoration of all is of course the Christmas tree.

Some people opt for artificial versions, which last a long time and are easier to put up, whilst others prefer the traditional real tree as a staple in their homes over the holidays.

It is important to note that a real Christmas tree lasts for around four weeks before they start to shed their pine needles but you are able to book in a slot for a real tree at some farms this year.

Here's a list of the best places to get yourself a real tree this Christmas:

Meon Valley Christmas Trees

Meon Valley Christmas Trees have pre-cut trees on offer this year.

They sell high quality, non-drop Nordmann fir trees and they grow at the top of the Meon Valley in Hampshire.

They have trees from 4ft to 16ft available this Christmas.

You can purchase their trees this year at these local markets:

Army Flying Museum Christmas Bazaar, Middle Wallop- Saturday, November 20

Ringwood Farmers Market- Saturday, November 27

Winchester Farmers Market- Sunday, November 28

Romsey Farmers Market- Sunday, December 5

Petersfield Farmers Market- Sunday, December 5

Alton Farmers Market- Saturday, December 11

Winchester Farmers Market- Sunday, December 12

Prices of the Christmas trees start from £30.

J. West Christmas Tree Suppliers, Titchfield

J.West is one of the leading Christmas tree suppliers in the Fareham area.

They offer free delivery within a three mile radius from their location.

They offer delivery up to a 15 mile radius and you can see here whether they can deliver to your postcode for free or a small fee.

You can pre-order your tree now for delivery or collection on their website with prices from £15.

They are open from November 27 until December 25 and their opening hours are Monday to Friday from 9am to 7pm whilst weekends are from 9am to 6pm.

You can find J.West Christmas tree suppliers on Thornton Brownwich Lane, Titchfield. PO14 4NY.

Wylds Farm Christmas Trees, Liss

Wylds Farm Christmas Trees have many options on sale this year, starting from 3ft up to 10ft.

They are open from Saturday, November 27 from 9am- 4pm daily until December 22.

At the farm, you can select your own Christmas tree and enjoy their Après Tree Bar which will be fully stocked with ales, mulled wine and cocktails.

There will also be a street food vendor on site and a choir with dancers on the weekends.

The Treasure Trail will also make a return this year and the farm will be supporting local charity, The Kings Arms, who help the needs of young people in Petersfield, Alton and the surrounding villages.

You can find the farm on Wylds Farm, Warren Lane, Liss, Hampshire, GU33 7DF.

Burcot Farm Christmas Trees, Winchester

Burcot Farm will be operating a booking system this year for those who wish to visit and choose a Christmas tree.

Booking slots begin from November 20 up until December 24.

They have many trees on offer including Normann Fir and Norway Spruce as well as Noble Fir Christmas wreaths.

They will be open seven days a week and their opening times are Monday to Thursday from 9am to 6pm, Friday and Saturday from 9am to 7:30pm and Sundays from 9am to 5pm.

You can find the farm on Burcot Farm, East Stratton, Winchester, SO21 3DZ.

To book a slot to visit the farm, please see their website.

Waterfront Garden Centre, Southsea

The Waterfront Garden Centre in Southsea will have freshly cut and locally grown trees from The Meon Valley this year.

They will be delivered to the centre on November 18.

You can pre-order via their Facebook page or in store and you will be able to recycle your tree there in January.

You can find the garden centre on Avenue De Caen, Southsea, Hampshire,PO5 3NS.

B&Q, Southsea

B&Q stock real Christmas trees in-store and online which are all pot grown.

They sell a variety of sizes and they are responsibly sourced to bring a traditional Christmas into your home.

Prices start from £29 and the store is open from 7am-8pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am-4pm on Sundays.

If you prefer to order online, you can find the Christmas trees on diy.com

You can find B&Q at Unit 4, The Pompey Centre, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea, PO4 8SL.

Dobbies, Havant

Dobbies have many pot-grown trees in store this year.

The garden centre is a haven for all things Christmas and you can even purchase all the Christmas decorations for your tree whilst you are there.

The trees are available in-store now and the opening times are Monday to Saturday from 9am to 6pm and 10:30pm to 4:30pm on Sundays.

You can find Dobbies on Barton's Road, Havant, PO9 5NA.

