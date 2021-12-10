For those who enjoy a feast of meat with all the trimmings over the Christmas period, a visit to the butcher may be an annual tradition.

Whether you prefer a traditional Christmas turkey, a festive goose or honey-glazed ham, the butchers in Portsmouth will be able to cater to your every need to ensure you have the best Christmas dinner possible this year.

We have put together a list of the best butchers in the Portsmouth area, according to Google reviews.

Make sure to check out the entire gallery to see whether your favourite butcher made the list.

1. Bransbury Park Butchers, Eastney Bransbury Park Butchers, on Eastney Road, has a rating of five out of five from 116 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Astles of Portsmouth, Copnor Astles of Portsmouth, on Copnor Road, has a rating of five out of five from 61 reviews on Google. Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3. N.A. Griffiths Butchers, Lee-on-the-Solent N.A. Griffiths Butchers, on Lee-on-the- Solent High Street, has a rating of five out of five from 34 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Sheppards Butchers, Drayton Sheppards Butchers, on Tregaron Avenue, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 43 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales