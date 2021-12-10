Christmas is one of the busiest times of year for butchers.

The 8 best butchers in the Portsmouth area, according to Google reviews

WITH Christmas just over two weeks away, now is the perfect time to stock up on festive food for the big day.

By Charlotte Hawes
Friday, 10th December 2021, 1:12 pm

For those who enjoy a feast of meat with all the trimmings over the Christmas period, a visit to the butcher may be an annual tradition.

Whether you prefer a traditional Christmas turkey, a festive goose or honey-glazed ham, the butchers in Portsmouth will be able to cater to your every need to ensure you have the best Christmas dinner possible this year.

More: 7 pubs and restaurants open for food on Christmas Day in Portsmouth in 2021 , Will we have a White Christmas in 2021?

We have put together a list of the best butchers in the Portsmouth area, according to Google reviews.

Make sure to check out the entire gallery to see whether your favourite butcher made the list.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Bransbury Park Butchers, Eastney

Bransbury Park Butchers, on Eastney Road, has a rating of five out of five from 116 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Astles of Portsmouth, Copnor

Astles of Portsmouth, on Copnor Road, has a rating of five out of five from 61 reviews on Google.

Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales

3. N.A. Griffiths Butchers, Lee-on-the-Solent

N.A. Griffiths Butchers, on Lee-on-the- Solent High Street, has a rating of five out of five from 34 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Sheppards Butchers, Drayton

Sheppards Butchers, on Tregaron Avenue, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 43 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
PortsmouthGoogleMark Waldron YouPompey
Next Page
Page 1 of 2