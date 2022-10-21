Netflix is trying to stop people from sharing their account with those outside their household.

Trials have been held in South America, and there are plans to push the scheme further.

Netflix hope its new policies will increase subscriber numbers. Picture: Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images.

Here is all you need to know about the initiative:

Why is Netflix trying to curb password sharing?

Subscribers will soon have to pay an additional fee to allow other people to access their account from other locations.

Viewers can already port their watch history, games, lists and settings to a different account.

Netflix introduced this to try and encourage hesitant customers to set up their own accounts.

It has been common for people to share passwords with their friends and family.

Speaking about the decision, Netflix said: ‘After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the ability for borrowers to transfer their Netflix profile into their own account, and for sharers to manage their devices more easily and to create sub-accounts (“extra members”) if they want to pay for family or friends.

‘In countries with our lower-priced ad-supported plan, we expect the profile transfer option for borrowers to be especially popular.’

Currently, Netflix has not shared how much this extra fee will be.

The ‘add an extra member’ option was trialled in Peru, Chile and Costa Rica, where they could share their account with up to two people outside their household.

Chileans were charged 2.38 pesos, the equivalent of £2.26.

Netflix added that people sharing their accounts ‘impacted’ their ability to invest in new TV shows and films.

When will the policy be implemented?

Netflix reported that they will introduce the change in early 2023.

They added: ‘We’ve landed on a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing and we’ll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023.’

What is Netflix’s new subscription choice?

The streaming platform will be launching a cheaper package next month.

It will cost £4.99 and will be available from November 3.

This new package will include adverts, contrary to the other services Netflix provides, and does not allow people to download shows.

Currently, the cheapest ad-free experience is £6.99 a month.

In the first half of this year, Netflix reportedly lost over a million subscribers.

This week, the company reported more positive results.

Subscriber numbers have gone up by 2.4 million from July to September this year.

