Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown garnered a lot of attention every since she stepped into the villa as a bombshell, but was savagely dumped last night. Despite being the centre of a lot of attention, the 25-year-old has been dumped from the reality show following a brutal recoupling.

The model and former Astoria dirty disco girl didn’t leave the South African villa quietly. Zara was left single after Macclesfield Town footballer Tom Clare, 23, opted to couple up with Ellie Spence after a secret kiss.

The property developer was left single, having failed to form a connection with other contestants. Zara did not hold back in her exit chat.

She said her initial, Ron Hall, made her feel at ease and thought sparks were flying. This didn’t prove to be the case, hitting out at his actions and said: ‘Maybe he’s just got good chat?’

She was asked if she thought if a romance would blossom with Tom and said she was ‘open-minded’ about speaking to him despite not being her usual type. ‘I did think there could be potential with Tom,’ she added.

‘He’d told me he’d been in a long-term relationship, so I already knew he was capable of being committed. The age difference was a bit of a barrier for me - girls mature faster than guys.’

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown has been dumped from love Island. Picture: ITV PLC/Astoria Nightclub.

Zara conceded the pair’s decision to cool things off was for the best. She added: ‘We weren’t ever actually on the same page. Like a flame, we burned quick, and it was just more physical attraction.’

Fans were left exasperated by Zara’s dismissal and voiced their shock on social media. Maddie posted on Twitter: ‘Zara came and single handedly saved this series and this is how they repay her? boooo.’

Sana said: ‘Tom and his Botox Face couldn’t HANDLE Zara’s ENERGY.’ ‘Love island producers count your days bc the whole villa should’ve been dumped before you dumped Zara,’ another fan added.

Fans have been left furious with Zara's exist. Picture: ITV

Another viewer said: ‘I can’t believe Zara’s going home after what she’s been through it’s UNFAIR.’ ‘What are we gunna do now without Zara,’ one fan said.