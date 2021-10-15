Penn Badgley returns to his role as Joe Goldberg in season three of 'You'.

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is back after season two left the former librarian on a cliffhanger, with his future of being a father heading in one direction, and his obsessions leading him astray.

Joe is now living with pregnant Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) in a suburban home, but his old ways soon come back to haunt him.

Filming for the Netflix series was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions, hence the long wait for viewers.

Here is everything you need to know about season three of 'You':

When will ‘You’ season three be released?

Netflix has confirmed that season three will be released today.

This date is almost two years since the release of season two.

What time will the series air on Netflix?

The streaming platform typically drops new releases from 8am on the day of release.

How many episodes will there be?

There will be 10 episodes of the hit series, which is the same amount of episodes in season one and two.

How long will the episodes be?

The episodes are expected to have a runtime of around 45 minutes.

Is there a trailer for season three?

Netflix dropped the official trailer on September 18.

Viewers can expect another unhinged bloodbath as Joe meets his new next-door neighbour.

He promises ‘Things will be different this time’ as Joe and Love attempt to work on their issues with a couples therapist.

What happened in season two?

In the last series, which aired back in December 2019, main character Joe Goldberg moved from New York to Los Angeles to escape his murderous past. He starts over with a new identity and meets an array of people which includes avid chef Love Quinn.

Joe begins to fall into his old ways of obsession and violence as he starts a relationship with Love.

The season closes as Love reveals her own murderous ways and unravels the truth about Joe's past.

Love reveals she is pregnant with Joe's child, Joe feels compelled to stay with her due to his own troubled childhood.

Love's brother, Forty(James Scully), attempts to free Love from Joe's clutches but ends up dead after he is shot by Officer Fincher.

The final episode ends with Joe in his garden, peering through a hole in the garden fence as he catches a glimpse of his next-door neighbour, who could potentially be his next victim.

How to watch the latest series

'You' is a Netflix Original series, which means it will only be available on the streaming platform.

Who is in the cast?

Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Saffron Burrows and more make up the main cast of the show.

Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Tati Gabrielle and Dylan Arnold are among the new cast members for season three.

Will there be a season four?

Netflix has confirmed ahead of the season three release date that they are already planning season four of the psychological thriller.

