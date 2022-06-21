Paramount Plus has a lower monthly subscription fee than most of the other streaming giants, which could be another blow for popular streaming platform, Netflix.

In recent months, Netflix has seen a decline in customers using their streaming service as the cost of living crisis continues in the UK.

Sylvester Stallone arrives at the Paramount+ UK launch at Outernet London on June 20 in London, England.

However, Paramount Plus was originally based in the US and not available for the UK audience.Now the streaming platform has decided to make its way across the pond to deliver some new and exciting titles to keen UK viewers.

But when will Paramount Plus be released in the UK and what shows will be available?

What shows are available on Paramount Plus?

In a statement, Paramount has announced that over 8,000 hours of content will be available on the streaming service when it launches in the UK, including new movie Top Gun: Maverick which is currently in cinemas.

The streaming platform will be home to franchises like the Star Trek universe, past and future seasons of Taylor Sheridan’s critically acclaimed Yellowstone series. South Park and the MTV Shores will also be available.

For little ones, franchises like SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Rugrats, and new originals based on Nickelodeon’s most beloved characters such as Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years will be available on Paramount Plus.

When will the streaming platform launch in the UK?

Paramount Plus will launch in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday, June 22, with further international expansion to Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland, and Austria planned for later this year.

UK customers will be able to watch the service online, on their mobiles, or via ‘a wide range of connected TV devices via the Paramount+ app’.

The service will be accessible on Apple, Amazon, Google, Roku, and Samsung platforms.

Maria Kyriacou, the president of Paramount for Australia, Canada, Israel and the UK, said: ‘The addition of Paramount+ to our strong portfolio of free-to-air, pay TV, and streaming services will broaden the range of choice available to our audiences in the UK and Ireland.

‘Paramount+ will be a one-stop destination for Paramount’s biggest brands, where fans of all ages can find exclusive original premium content, global hits, and discover a world of favourites from Paramount’s vast catalogue.’

How much is the subscription for Paramount Plus?

The subscription for Paramount Plus is £6.99 a month.

Viewers can save money by signing up for an annual subscription for £69.90.