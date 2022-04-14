Romeo and Duet will mix music with romance as a group of singletons stand on a balcony to be serenaded by their matches.

The singles will be able to hear their matches but in a twist of fate, they will not be able to see them.

Romeo and Duet will give the suitors one song to impress their love interest and entice them down from the balcony.

Oti Mabuse is the host of new dating show Romeo and Duet.

The couple will then come face to face for the first time as they embark on a duet date where they will learn a song to perform later on the show.

The ultimate love battle will then take place as the couples perform against each other to be crowned the winners.

But when will Romeo and Duet air on TV and is Oti Mabuse the host?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will Romeo and Duet air?

The first episode of Romeo and Duet will air on Saturday, April 16.

The series will include seven episodes which will air on a weekly basis.

Will Romeo and Duet be available on ITV?

Romeo and Duet will air on Saturday nights at 7pm on ITV.

All episodes will also be available on ITV Hub after they have aired.

When was the show filmed?

Romeo and Duet was filmed from January 28 to February 4, 2022 at Dock 10 Studios in Manchester.

Is Oti Mabuse the host?

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse will host Romeo and Duet.

In a statement, Oti said: 'I'm so excited to be part of Romeo & Duet. It's always been a dream of mine to host so this is a real pinch me moment, and it's a blessing for me to finally be able to share this news.

‘I honestly can’t wait to get started! It’s about love with a little bit of a twist and showcase of talent, it’s fresh and fun, and I hope everyone’s going to love it as much as I do.

‘Thank you to Katie Rawcliffe, Mel Crawford and Joe Mace for believing in me and giving me this incredible opportunity.’

Throughout the series, Oti is joined on stage by musical director Vikki Stone and her sensational live band Vikki Stone & The Heartbeats, who provide the perfect soundtrack for each sizzling performance.