HMS Trenchant is based at HMNB Devonport.

Submarine: Life Beneath the Waves captures life onboard HMS Trenchant on its four month tour of duty to the mid-Atlantic.

The cameras will follow the crew in close proximity as they were tasked with helping guard the UK's Trident missiles and keeping British waters safe.

HMS Trenchant is a Trafalgar-class nuclear-powered submarine and was built by Vickers Shipbuidling in Barrow-in-Furness.

She was launched in 1986 by war hero Vice Admiral Sir Arthur Hezlet.

He was the commander of the original HMS Trenchant submarine during WW2.

The boat sailed home to the Devonport Naval Base for the last time in March this year due to being decommissioned.

The show promises to reveal what life is really like on the 'claustrophobic' submarine as it travels for months under the water.

In the trailer for the series, a crew member said: ‘Our job is dangerous. We're in a tin can that can go bang at any time.’

This is the first time British cameras have been given access onboard the ship.

The documentary comes after the BBC thriller Vigil, which was set on a Vanguard-class Trident submarine, was criticised for its inaccuracies.

Submarine: Life Under the Waves is a two-part series and the first episode will air on Channel 5 tonight at 9pm.

It will also be available on Channel 5 catch up.

