Selling Sunset follows a group of Los Angeles-based real estate agents who work for The Oppenheim Group.

In the show, viewers watch the personal and professional lives of the agents unfold as they tackle the competitive luxury home market.

Season five of Selling Sunset aired on Friday, April 22 on streaming platform Netflix, with a reunion special scheduled for next month.

Chelsea Lazkani and Christine Quinn in Selling Sunset season five.

But what date will the reunion special air and why is Christine Quinn missing from the show?

Here's everything you need to know:

What happened in season 5?

Series five of Selling Sunset was one of the most explosive seasons yet with a new agent, friendship drama, and a relationship breakdown in the mix.

Chelsea Lazkhani joined the cast as a new agent for The Oppenheim Group, becoming allies with Christine Quinn.

Chelsea, who is originally from London, attempts to mediate between Christine and the other real estate agents who have clashed in past seasons.

Mary Fitzgerald is appointed as the vice president of the brokerage, with Chrishell Stause getting her first $10 million listing.

Chrishell and Jason Oppenheim's relationship seems to go from strength to strength throughout the series as the relator meets her new boyfriend's family.

Sadly, the couple breaks up at the end of the series as Jason is not ready to have children.

Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) attempts to plan her wedding in the midst of the brokerage drama and Vanessa Villela has to decide whether to stay at The Oppenheim Group or move to London with her long-distance boyfriend.

Amanza Smith clashes with Christine once more and Maya Vander tries to steer clear of the drama before deciding to leave the brokerage.

Emma Hernan starts a relationship with one of her clients but at the end of the final episode, it comes to light that Christine is attempting to sabotage Emma's relationship with one of her clients by offering them $5,000 to work with her instead of Emma.

As the series concludes, Christine refuses to attend a meeting held by Jason and Mary to determine her fate at The Oppenheim Group.

This leaves fans questioning whether Christine's time at brokerage is over or whether she will be back next season to stir things up once more.

When will the reunion special air?

The Selling Sunset season five reunion special is the first of its kind for the series.

The special will air on May 6 on Netflix, with Queer Eye star Tan France hosting the show.

Those participating in the reunion include Mary, Jason, Chrishell, Chelsea, Heather, Vanessa, Emma, Amanza, and Davina.

Brett Oppenheim and Romain Bonnet will also feature in the special.

What time will the episode air?

Netflix usually drops new shows at 8am on their release date.

Why is Christine absent from the reunion special?

Filming for the special took place on April 25 after the 10-part series concluded on April 22.

Christine locked horns with a majority of The Oppenheim Group agents throughout series five and it appeared that by the final episode, she had gone a step too far.

Christine was notably absent from the filming of the reunion special and a source told Entertainment Weekly that she did not attend due to testing positive for Covid-19.

According to the source, Christine was offered to attend the reunion virtually but she refused as she was feeling too unwell to participate.

Amanza also contracted Covid-19 but she attended the reunion virtually from her home.

Was Christine Quinn fired from The Oppenheim Group?

As Christine failed to attend the meeting with Mary and Jason on her behaviour, it is currently unknown whether she voluntarily left The Oppenheim Group or whether she was fired.

After the series aired, Christine announced that she will be starting her own brokerage called RealOpen.com.

She shared the post on Instagram alongside her husband Christian Richard and in the caption, she said: 'Why work for someone else when you can be your own CEO'.