Selling Sunset follows a group of Los Angeles-based real estate agents who work for The Oppenheim Group.In the show, viewers watch the personal and professional lives of the agents unfold as they tackle the competitive luxury home market.

Season five of Selling Sunset aired on Friday, April 22 and the reunion episode for the series was released today (May 6).

Chelsea Lazkani and Christine Quinn in Selling Sunset season five.

But is there a release date for season six and will Christine Quinn return to The Oppenheim Group?

Here's everything you need to know:

Is there a release date for season six?

Now that season five has concluded, fans of the show are eager to find out what happens next for the brokerage.

The sixth season has been confirmed, but an exact release date is yet to be announced.

Will it be available on Netflix?

Season six of Selling Sunset will be available on steaming platform Netflix on its release date.

Who will be back next season?

Many fans of the show have questioned who will be returning to The Oppenheim Group in season six.

It is likely that the Selling Sunset regulars will return next season.

The cast includes Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Davina Potraz, Vanessa Villela Emma Hernan, and Brett and Jason Oppenheim.

It is not yet clear whether newcomer Chelsea Lazkani will return for season six.

Chelsea is still working at the brokerage and Jason recently told US Weekly that she has been a 'huge addition' to the group.

Series regular Maya Vander has announced that she will 'probably not' appear on the show for season six as she wishes to spend more time with her family in Miami.

At the time of filming season five, Maya was pregnant with her third child.

However, in 2021 the realtor confirmed that tragically her baby, named Mason, was stillborn.

She confirmed in February 2022 that she has set up The Maya Vander Group in Miami, which could mean that her time at The Oppenheim Group is over for good.

What is the plot for season six?

An official synopsis of the upcoming season is yet to be released by Netflix but viewers can expect more luxury homes, relationship dilemmas, and friendship drama in season six of Selling Sunset.

The series will be sure to cover Chrishell's breakup with boss Jason.

The pair decided to split after Jason confirmed that he was not ready to start a family with the realtor.

If Christine has left the show, it seems unlikely that she would leave quietly.

Elsewhere, Davina will continue to feel the pressure as it was revealed in season five that she was struggling to sell homes following the $75 million house drama of season four.

Will Christine return for season six?

It is currently uncertain whether the agent will return for season six.

During season five, Christine locked horns with her colleagues and befriended newcomer Chelsea.

Now that Chelsea has a place at The Oppenheim Group, it is unsure whether she will take Christine's seat in the office.

Christine failed to turn up to a meeting with Mary and Jason about her behaviour in the last episode of season five, leaving fans questioning whether she had left the brokerage.

Jason previously spoke to US Weekly about Christine prior to the reunion.

He said: ‘That’s gonna be a wait and see for everyone. I’m gonna let this season speak for itself.’

On April 23, Christine revealed that she had started a new company alongside her husband that will 'disrupt the real estate industry'.

Her Instagram post read: ‘Introducing my company RealOpen.com Click the link in my bio to learn more.

‘Why work for someone else when you can be your own CEO?"’

Christine was also notably absent from the reunion show due to contracting Covid-19.

Will there be a season seven?

Netflix has revealed that Selling Sunset will return to the platform for season seven after season six has aired.