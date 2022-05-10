The reality series follows a group of Los Angeles-based real estate agents who work for The Oppenheim Group.

In the show, viewers watch the personal and professional lives of the agents unfold as they tackle the competitive luxury home market.

The Selling Sunset cast during the season five reunion special.

Season five of Selling Sunset aired on April 22 on Netflix and a reunion special for the season aired on May 6.

But is The Oppenheim Group real and are the cast real agents?

Here's everything you need to know:

Is The Oppenheim Group real?

The brokerage that is used in Selling Sunset is The Oppenheim Group, which is a real agency.

According to the company's website, The Oppenheim Group is a family business that was originally founded in 1889 and known as The Stern Group.

The brokerage was founded by Jason and Brett Oppenheim’s great-great-grandfather Jacob Stern, whose clients included the founders of Paramount Pictures.

Now, the business has been passed down five generations to the twins who feature on Selling Sunset.

While the group is an actual real estate company, viewers do not see all of its dealings on the show.

Where is The Oppenheim Group based?

The Oppenheim Group is located on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California.

Are the cast real estate agents?

Chrishell Stause, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela, Heather Rae El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Emma Hernan, and Chelsea Lazkani are all employed by The Oppenheim Group.

Christine Quinn is no longer listed on the company’s website as an agent following her departure from the show at the end of season five.

Jason addressed Christine's departure from the brokerage in the Selling Sunset season five reunion where he said that there wasn't 'a place for her' anymore at his real estate group.

Christine recently commented on a TikTok video of the reunion where she claimed: ‘Of course, there’s no place for me. I terminated my contract weeks ago prior to filming. I have my own company now lol.’

Since leaving the show, Christine has set up a new real estate group called RealOpen alongside her husband, Christian Dumontet.

How much money do the Selling Sunset agents make?

In each series, viewers watch as the relators sell luxury listings with extortionate price tags.

The agents do not receive a salary from The Oppenheim Group.

Instead, the relators make their money from the commission, meaning that they only receive a payslip if they sell a property.

The percentage that the agents take home in commission varies but given the fact that they regularly sell mansions, a six-figure rate is paid to them almost every time.

The commission is calculated by subtracting a certain percentage (this usually ranges from three per cent to six per cent) from the cost of the property that they sell.

Brokerage agent Maya told Metro.co.uk: ‘'Typically the commission on a purchase is 5%.

‘The 5% is split into half for the person who represents the seller and the person who brings the buyer, so you end up with 2.5%.

‘If I bring the buyer, I get 2.5% of the purchase price, but then Jason will take his cut because he’s the broker and he has the liability.’

Are there any agents at The Oppenheim Group who do not appear on the show?

Only 10 real estate agents from The Oppenheim Group appear on Selling Sunset.

The Oppenheim Group has over 40 agents in real life.

One of the agents who prefers to remain off-camera is Christine and Emma's ex-boyfriend, Peter Cornell.

The female agents argued in season four when Emma joined the brokerage as Christine claimed that her ex-boyfriend had cheated on her with her new co-worker.

The pair also clashed later in the season when Christine told Emma that Peter had allegedly proposed to her.

What is the most expensive home that has been featured on Selling Sunset?

The houses on the show vary each season, from smaller apartments to multi-million dollar mansions.

The most expensive property that has featured on the show is the $75m nine-bed mansion that Davina failed to sell in season two.

The property, which is located on North Beverley Hills Drive in LA, spans more than 15,000 square feet.