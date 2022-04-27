Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in cinemas just before Christmas 2021 and became the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time, taking $1.8bn at the box office.

Now, the Marvel franchise is set to expand once more with a new Spider-Man spin-off movie called El Muerto, created by Sony Pictures.

Bad Bunny is set to star in the new Spider-Man spin-off movie, El Muerto.

But is there a release date for the movie and will Bad Bunny star in El Muerto?

Here's everything you need to know:

Who is Bad Bunny?

Bad Bunny is a singer/songwriter who is known for his popular songs ‘Lo Siento BB:/’, ‘Yonaguni’ and ‘La Canción’.

The 28-year-old's music is often defined as reggaetón and Latin rap with other genres incorporated into his music including rock, soul, and bachata.

Bad Bunny has also previously starred in Narcos: Mexico and he is set to star in Sony’s Bullet Train later this year.

What is Bad Bunny's real name?

Bad Bunny is the stage name for Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

Is Bad Bunny English?

Bad Bunny is originally from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Will Bad Bunny star in El Muerto?

Bad Bunny is set to star as the main character in the Spider-Man spin-off movie.

The news was announced at Cinemacon 2022 during Sony's panel where the platinum-selling recording artist made a surprise appearance.

The character of El Muerto (also known as Juan Carlos) was a super-powered wrestler who originally fought Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match.

El Muerto nearly unmasked the superhero but was stung by him, leaving the wrestler defeated.

Nemesis El Dorado then came to claim his life but El Muerto was saved by Spider-Man.

The superhero pair then become allies and defeat the villain.

El Muerto will be the first-ever Latin superhero to get his own film in the Marvel universe, following the release of Madame Web which marked the first female character from the Spider-Man universe to get her own movie.

So far, Bad Bunny is the only confirmed cast member for El Muerto but as the film is set in the Marvel universe, it is possible that Jared Leto, Tom Hardy, or Michael Keaton could make a cameo appearance.

Is there a release date for El Muerto?

El Muerto is scheduled for release on Friday, January 12, 2024.