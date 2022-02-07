Starstruck will follow ordinary members of the public as they transform into some of the world's biggest music stars.

The contestants will have the chance to live out all of their popstar dreams as they receive the Starstruck treatment by becoming the likes of Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Marvin Gaye or Lionel Richie.

Starstruck will be available on ITV and ITV Hub.

But when will the show be on tv and what famous faces are on the Starstruck panel?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will Starstruck be on TV?

Starstruck will air on ITV on Saturday, February 12 at 8.30pm.

The Starstruck judging panel will include Adam Lambert, Sheridan Smith, Beverley Knight, and Jason Manford.

The show will air every Saturday night and the series will consist of six episodes.

All episodes will also be available to watch on ITV Hub.

Who is on the judging panel?

Award-winning actress and singer Sheridan Smith will be on the Starstruck judging panel alongside Queen frontman Adam Lambert, singer and musical theatre star Beverley Knight, and comedian Jason Manford.

Singer and TV Presenter Olly Murs has been confirmed as the host of Starstruck.

The host said: ‘I’m really excited to be hosting a big Saturday Night show like Starstruck.

‘It ticks all the boxes; it’s about feel good, family fun which is something we all need right now.

‘The performances should keep us well entertained and I can’t wait to see whether anyone wants to be transformed into me for the night!’

What will happen in the first episode?

In the first episode of Starstruck, Olly will welcome the first four teams of superfans as they go head-to-head in the talent show.

Each team will experience the ultimate makeover as they transform into their icon before stepping onto the stage to sing one of their biggest hits.

The panel will decide their favourite team of the night before the voting audience picks just one person to go through to the series final.

The contestant that makes it through to the final could win a whopping £50,000.

During the first episode, there will also be a special performance from Olly and the judges.

Is the show a reboot of Stars in Their Eyes?

Although Starstruck has many similarities to ITV’s previous talent show Stars in Their Eyes, the new series is not a reboot.

Stars in Their Eyes was known for its famous catchphrase ‘Tonight, I'm going to be ...' as the show saw contestants transform into their favourite singers.

Starstruck host Olly said: 'There will be comparisons to Stars in Their Eyes, which is a compliment because it was such a successful format but the difference with this show is you’re getting four teams of three all performing as their favourite icon.

‘That’s a lot of icons in each show! It’s just really fun.

‘You’re getting some of the best-loved songs from the biggest idols in the world and there’s something really special about it.'

