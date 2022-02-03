The ITV series follows 12 mystery celebrities as they compete against each other on a weekly basis, performing songs in bizarre costumes to a live audience and panel.

The panel of The Masked Singer includes Jonathon Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan, as they attempt to discover who is behind the mask with a series of clues.

In the competition so far, Heather Small, Gloria Hunniford, Will Young, Pat Cash, Tom Chaplin, Jamie Winstone, and Michael Owen have been unmasked.

Who is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer?

In each series, The Masked Singer fans take to social media to discuss who they think is behind the costumes and now the spotlight has turned on the identity of 'Traffic Cone'.

Here is everything you need to know about Traffic Cone from The Masked Singer 2022:

What do we know about Traffic Cone so far?

Traffic Cone has sung three songs so far in the competition.

These include:

-Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley (week one)

-When She Loved Me by Sarah McLachlan (week three)

-Back for Good by Take That (week four)

An array of clues have also been provided to help the panel and those watching at home guess who Traffic Cone is.

The clues include:

-Not all about 'safety'

-'Sporting chance'

-A radio appeared during the celebrity’s VT, which could imply that Traffic Cone is a DJ or rapper

-Traffic Cone said: 'There ain’t no Plan B. I’m the OG TC'

-They stated that they are a 'trouble maker'

-There was a pie in a lunch box in their first clip on the show

-Traffic Cone revealed: 'I squared off against the fourth-best in the world once'

-Body shape is close to their heart

-Traffic Cone added: 'I've lived a double life'

-The mystery celebrity announced: 'I'm not saying I'm here to make a racket, but I will break the rules from time to time'.

-The masked singer also added that they have previously made money by taking their top off.

Is Traffic Cone Aled Jones?

Many viewers at home believe that Traffic Cone is Aled Jones.

The singer has a distinctive voice and he took a break from singing as a child to concentrate on tennis.

During the break, he became a county-level tennis player, which links with the tennis clues.

Twitter user @xo_beki said: 'Catching up with masked singer...traffic cone is surely Aled Jones?'

Whilst another user, @Redtigger101, said: 'Totally convinced it's Aled Jones. It's the only one I'm sure of so far!'

Is Traffic Cone Peter Andre?

The 'taking his top off' clue could link Traffic Cone to Peter Andre.

One Twitter user, @jade_sarah28, said: 'Definitely got to be Peter Andre he always takes his top off'

The singer was known for his ripped physique in the 90s and in the video for Mysterious Girl, he stripped off whilst dancing under a waterfall.

Is Traffic Cone Chris Kamara?

Ex-Pompey player Chris Kamara has been previously guessed by the panel due to his sporting past.

The footballer turned pundit could link with some of the clues and he has previously released a Christmas album showing off his vocals.

Twitter user @EandAG said: 'My guess is Chris Kamara for Traffic Cone @MaskedSingerUK #MaskedSingerUK Bit of a hard man as a footballer but lovely happy chappie as a presenter.’

Social media users have also linked Robbie Williams, Michael Ball, Tom Jones, Olly Murs, and Rick Astley to Traffic Cone.

