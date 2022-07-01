Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things

The second instalment has sent Stranger Things fans into a frenzy today, with many questions from the first seven episodes now answered for eager viewers who have binge-watched the new series.

The feature-length episodes tie up some loose ends and fleshes out Eddie Munson’s character, who was introduced in the show at the start of season four.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie was inspired by the Satanic Panic of the 1980s and ‘90s, but with an added supernatural twist.

But who is Eddie Munson and does he die in part two of Stranger Things season four?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Who is Eddie Munson?

﻿Eddie Munson is the leader of the Hawkins High School’s Dungeons and Dragons club, known as The Hellfire Club, and he is also a guitarist.

The character is a social outcast with an anarchistic vibe and his life is turned upside down when he is blamed for the death of cheerleader Chrissy.

When looking for some drugs to share with the cheerleader, Chrissy becomes possessed by Vecna and is brutally killed.

Knowing that he will be blamed for her murder, Eddie goes on the run and is pursued by Chrissy’s jock boyfriend and an angry mob.

Dustin and his friends take the outcast under their wing, as they know about Vecna and want to kill the demon.

The people of Hawkins believe that Eddie is at the centre of a satanic cult following his encounter with the monster.

The character then enters the Upside Down dimension with Nancy and Robin after Steve is pulled into it, though he is able to escape, Vecna possesses Nancy.

Does Eddie die in Stranger Things season four?

By the end of the seventh episode, Eddie is still alive in Stranger Things, but he faces some major tests of character in the final two episodes of season four.

In the dramatic climax of the season, Eddie and his friends fight the Demobats.

He and Dustin rig amps above his trailer and Eddie lets off a guitar solo of Metallica’s Master of Puppets to lure in the creatures.

The once-social-outcast then leads the Demobats away from his friends on his bike, before deciding to stand his ground and fight them directly.

He then goes down in a blaze of glory and is mortally wounded by the Demobats - he then dies in Dustin’s arms.

Although the series ends with Eddie dying a hero’s death, he is still painted as a murderer by the local media who claim that he was responsible for a string of local murders.

Who plays Eddie Munson?

Joseph Quinn portrays Eddie Munson in season four of Stranger Things.

The actor was born in London and his first major screen role was as Arthur Havisham in the Victorian series Dickensian.

Joseph played Koner in one episode of Game of Thrones and Leonard Bast in the miniseries Howards End.

He also took on the role of Prince Paul in the historical series Catherine the Great, and Enjolras in Les Misérables.

How to watch season four of Stranger Things

The latest instalment of Stranger Things is available now on Netflix.

Will there be a season five of Stranger Things?