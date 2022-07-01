Currently, public broadcasting channels are limited to an average of seven minutes of advertising an hour across the day.

Broadcasting regulator Ofcom has said market developments, including the availability of online streaming services, mean it would consider changing advertising regulations.

TV ad breaks could become longer and more frequent due to an Ofcom rule shake-up.

The regulator said traditional broadcasters are facing increasing competition from these services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+, in terms of viewing figures and programme commissions.

Here’s everything you need to know about the possible rule changes:

How long can TV adverts be in the UK?

Currently in the UK, public broadcasting channels, which include ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, are limited to an average of seven minutes of advertising per hour across the day.

Between 6pm and 11pm, the average amount of advertising time per hour cannot rise above eight minutes.

The same rule applies between 7am and 9am.

Only one advert break is granted during a show lasting between 21 and 44 minutes and they are not allowed to last longer than three minutes and 50 seconds.

What did Ofcom say in their report?

In a report looking at the re-licensing of ITV and Channel 5, the broadcasting regulator said the expanded choice of entertainment was ‘generally positive’ for audiences, but ‘put pressure on broadcasters, squeezing revenues, and made it harder for them to maintain their current offer.’

The report added: ‘We are also looking at the rules that set the frequency and length of advertising on broadcast TV.

‘These rules are complex, with limits in place for public service broadcasters that are stricter than the rules set for commercial broadcasters.

‘We have had initial discussions with stakeholders, and we expect to be able to outline our next steps later this summer.’

Are Netflix and Disney+ regulated by Ofcom?

It was announced earlier this year that subscription streaming services like Disney+ and Netflix, which do not carry advertising for a majority of subscribers, will be regulated by Ofcom for the first time in a move that had long been requested by traditional broadcasters.

In April 2022, a spokesperson for Netflix said: ‘As we’ve previously said, we are supportive of measures to update the legal framework and bring our service in the UK under Ofcom’s jurisdiction.