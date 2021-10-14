The star has left Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC

The comedian said he was 'extremely sorry' after dropping out of this year's Strictly Come Dancing due to medical advice.

Webb, who is known for his role in comedic duo Mitchell and Webb, announced last night that he would be leaving the dancing competition.

Here is everything you need to know about his departure from the show:

Why has Robert Webb dropped out?

Robert has left the competition on medial grounds.

He underwent heart surgery two years ago, after doctors told him he was suffering from a heart murmur caused by a mitral valve prolapse.

He said in a statement: ‘Although I believed I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it became clear that I had bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery.

‘I had begun to feel symptoms that led me to seek an urgent consultation with my heart specialist, and it was her view that it would be better for the sake of my health to step back from the show.’

He also thanked everyone who had voted for him so far in the competition and apologised for his departure.

Who was he partnered with in the competition?

Robert was partnered up with dancing professional Dianne Buswell on the show.

Dianne is an Australian professional dancer and Youtuber who has competed on Strictly for the last four years.

The professional reached the final with partner Joe Sugg in 2018, who is now her boyfriend.

What was Robert’s last performance on the show?

Robert and Diane performed three dances together on the competition.

These included their most recent performance as Kermit and Miss Piggy in last weekend's Movie Week show.

They completed a quickstep routine to The Muppet Show theme, which scored them 25 points from the judges.

Viewers gave them enough points so they did not get voted off on Sunday evening.

Will Robert be replaced?

Sadly, both Robert and Dianne have now left the competition and will not be replaced in this year’s series.

How can I watch Strictly Come Dancing?

If you wish to watch the rest of the series, the show airs at 7pm on Saturday evenings on BBC One.

The results show airs on Sunday evenings, with this weeks results show airing at 7.10pm on the same TV channel.

For those who prefer to watch on catch up, all episodes from the latest series are now available on BBC iPlayer.

