Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One.

The third week of the competition saw another dancing duo end their Strictly Come Dancing journey on Sunday, October 10.

Strictly is now in it's 19th series of the show and a total of 15 celebrities were partnered up with professional dancers for this year's series.

The stars include Olympian Adam Peaty, Gordon Ramsay's daughter and Tiktok star Tilly Ramsay and Eastenders actress and the first deaf contestant on the show, Rose Ayling-Ellis.

But which star sadly left the series last night and who is still fighting for the Strictly glitterball? Here is everything you need to know following last nights episode:

What was the theme for this weeks show?

This week saw the celebrities and their partners take part in 'movie week' on the BBC show.

The dances were themed around iconic films such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Titanic and children's favourite- The Muppets.

Topping the Strictly leader board with a Paso Doble inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean was Great British Bake Off star John Whaite.

He is partnered with professional dancer Johannes Radebe.

The duo scored 39 for the piece, with judge Craig Revel Horwood being the only judge to not give them a perfect score of 10.

Judge Shirley Ballas said: "I haven't seen anything like that. Thank you for closing our show with such a magnificent performance."

The score of 39 is the highest that a couple has received in the show so far.

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and partner Nancy Xu came second with their Spider Man themed routine.

Rose Ayling-Ellis came third with her foxtrot to Celine Dion's Titanic masterpiece, 'My Heart Will Go On'.

Who left Strictly last night?

The latest celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing was English actress, Katie McGlynne.

Katie follows Eastenders actress, Nadia Wahlia, who left the show in last week's first elimination.

Nadia failed to impress the judges with a dance-off tango to Would I Lie to You? By Eurythmics.

Comedian Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima were also in the bottom two this week but managed to win over the judges in the dance off against Katie and her professional partner to keep their place in the competition.

Katie was partnered with Strictly professional Gorka Marquez, who is currently dating Love Island star, Maura Higgins.

Who is still left in the competition?

There are 13 couples still battling it out for the Strictly glitterball.

This week also saw the return of former McFly bandmember Tom Fletcher to the show after he recovered from Covid-19.

Other dancers on the show include Ugo Monye, Greg Wise, Dan Walker, Sara Davies, Rhys Stephenson, AJ Odudu and Robert Webb,

The next episode of Strictly Come Dancing will air on Saturday 16 October on BBC One at 7pm.

Viewers will also be able to see the show on catch up via BBC iPlayer.

