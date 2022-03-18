This year's series of The Apprentice has had many unexpected twists and turns in regards to challenges and candidates.

With the eventful baby food challenge and disastrous Silverstone task etched in viewers’ minds for the foreseeable future, many fans are questioning which candidate could be the one to win the investment from Lord Alan Sugar himself.

The finale of The Apprentice 2022 is around the corner.

Kathryn Louise Burn, Brittany Carter, Stephanie Affleck and Harpreet Kaur may have beaten Aaron Willis and Akeem Bundu-Kamara to a space in the semi-final, but who will go all the way to win The Apprentice?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will The Apprentice 2022 finale take place?

The finale of The Apprentice 2022 will air on Thursday, March 24.

Will the finale be available to watch on BBC One?

The final episode of this year's series will be available to watch on BBC One at 9pm on March 24.

Can I catch up with the series on BBC iPlayer?

All episodes from the latest series of The Apprentice are available now on BBC iPlayer.

The finale will also be available on the streaming platform after it has aired on BBC One.

What happened in the semi-final?

In the semi-final, which aired last night (March 17), the four remaining candidates had their business plans grilled by Lord Sugar's aides.

Claude Littner returned for the interview stage of the show, following a serious bike accident that saw him unable to take part in this year's series.

Claude was left unimpressed by Kathryn's pyjama business and Brittany was reduced to tears when Mike Soutar brutally criticised her business plan for her high protein alcoholic beverage.

Stephanie faced backlash for her pre-loved designer childrenswear website and Harpreet was rumbled after it was exposed that she is a co-owner of her dessert parlour business.

There was a double-firing last night as Lord Sugar decided which two candidates would make the final and battle it out for the £250,000 investment.

Who was fired in the semi-final?

In a double-elimination, Stephanie and Brittany were axed from the show after Lord Sugar decided they were not the right business partner for him.

In next week's season finale, Lord Sugar will have to decide between Kathryn's matching pyjama business or Harpreet's dessert parlour company.

