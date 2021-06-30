Lord Alan Sugar. (Photo by Claire Greenway/Getty Images)

The Apprentice star made the claim on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Responding to a story in which Martin Lewis discussed the ‘scary’ moment he was abused by a fan in public, Lord Sugar tweeted: ‘I often discuss with my wife about people faces you would like to punch for no real reason.

‘I know it's not fair, they maybe perfectly nice people. She has her list of faces.

‘Martin Lewis is one of mine.

‘He is most probably a nice guy. I am sure some people think the same about me.’

Lord Sugar then added that Michael Gove was another person he wants to punch in the face, but said ‘never met him though’.

The businessman and TV star was trending on Twitter after the bizarre post.

One person wrote: ‘Strange thing to post for everyone to see!’

Another added: ‘Immature and unnecessary.’

One said: ‘Counter argument: Most grown-up people don't have a 'list of faces they would like to punch for no real reason'.’

Another person responded: ‘What a weird tweet from a fully grown man.’

Responding on Twitter, Mr Lewis said: ‘I don't understand the point of this tweet or of copying me in.

‘If you're trying to start an argument I'm not biting. It's unnecessary, and if I may suggest would be best for all if you deleted.’

