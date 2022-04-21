The sewing competition is set to return to our screens soon with a brand new location in Leeds.

Previously, The Great British Sewing Bee was filmed in London but now the sewers will be based at Sunny Bank Mills on the outskirts of the Yorkshire city.

The show follows 12 amateur sewers as they create new garments each week under the watchful eye of some of the best fashion designers in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Sewing Bee is back with 12 new contestants.

But when will the new series air and will Sara Pascoe host the show?

Here’s everything you need to know:

When does The Great British Sewing Bee start?

The new series will begin on Wednesday, April 27.

There are 10 episodes in the series, with each episode airing weekly.

Will the series be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer?

The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 will air on BBC One at 9pm.

Each episode will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Who are the contestants?

12 new amateur sewers will travel to Leeds for the new season of The Great British Sewing Bee.

The contestants are:

-Man Yee (London)

-Annie (Surrey)

-Cristian (London)

-Brogan (Leicestershire)

-Mitch (Cumbria)

-Marni (Devon)

-Steve (Newcastle)

-Debora (North Wales)

-Richy (Shrewsbury)

-Gill (Doncaster)

-Chichi (Surrey)

-Angela (Lancashire)

Who are the judges?

Saville Row's Patrick Grant and Central Saint Martin’s Esme Young will return to the show this year as the judges.

Who will host the show?

Sara Pascoe will take over from Joe Lycett as the host of the sewing competition this year.

The 40-year-old comedian announced her new role in a statement on social media.

She said: ‘I'm so inspired by creativity and skill and I am *deeply* in love with clothes so I can't think of a happier place to be.’

What is the first task?

In the first task of the series, the amateur sewers will have to design a capsule wardrobe consisting of three items.

They will be judged on their creativity and sewing skills, with one sewer being awarded Garment of the Week.