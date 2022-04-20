Last week, ITV confirmed that the awards show was returning after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The British Soap Awards will honour the best TV moments and cast members over the last 12 months, with previous winners including Ross Kemp, Michelle Keegan and the late Barbara Windsor.

Phillip Schofield will host the British Soap Awards 2022.

But when will the British Soap Awards take place and are gendered categories being scrapped?

Here's everything you need to know:

When are the British Soap Awards 2022?

The British Soap Awards 2022 will take place in June and the ceremony will be available to watch on ITV.

An official date is yet to be announced by the broadcaster.

Is Phillip Schofield hosting the awards?

ITV have confirmed that This Morning presenter Phillip Scofield will host the upcoming British Soap Awards.

Are gendered categories being scrapped?

ITV has announced a big change to the awards show this year.

The British Soap Awards will join the Brit Awards by making its categories gender-neutral.

This means that the Best Actor and Best Actress awards will now be merged into one category that includes all genders.

It follows the axe of the Sexiest Male and Female awards in 2015.

Best Leading Performer will be a new award that will be voted for by the public.

Other categories that are voted for by the public include Best British Soap and Best Family, which is also a new category for 2022.

How to vote online

Britain's favourite soaps have faced an array of dramatic storylines this year, which could make it hard for viewers to choose who they want to vote for.

EastEnders saw the dramatic return of Sam Mitchell (played by Kim Medcalf), Coronation Street featured a horrific hate crime, Hollyoaks viewers witnessed a revenge plot and Emmerdale fans watched as Meena Jutla (played by Paige Sandhu) was sentenced to life in prison.

This year, viewers will be able to vote in three categories, with 11 award winners to be decided by a British Soap Awards panel.

The panel voted categories include Best On-Screen Partnership, Villain of the Year and Best Newcomer.