The family is known for building their business empires alongside the popular TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The reality show followed the lives of the three Kardashian sisters (Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe), two Jenner sisters (Kendall and Kylie), and 'momager' Kris Jenner as they tackled public scrutiny, relationships, and their private lives.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired for 20 seasons on TV channel E! before the family decided to take a break from the reality show in 2021.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is back on TV after a 10-month break.

Now, The Kardashians are back with a new reality show named after the family.

The first episode aired on Thursday, April 14, and now fans are waiting for the sixth instalment of the series.

But when will the sixth episode air and how does the new show compare to Keeping Up With The Kardashians?

The Kardashians will air weekly on Disney+ in the UK.

Here's everything you need to know:

When will episode six air?

Episode six will be available on May 19.

What time will the episode be available?

New episodes of The Kardashians are released every Thursday at 12.30pm.

Is the full series available on Disney+?

The full series is not currently available on the streaming platform.

Disney+ is the new home for The Kardashians in the UK after signing a multi-year deal with Disney in 2020.

In the US, The Kardashians airs on Hulu.

Disney+ is releasing new episodes of the reality show weekly and the full series will be available on the platform once every episode has been released.

The first five episodes are available now on the streaming platform.

How many episodes are there in the series?

There will be 10 episodes included in the first series of The Kardashians.

What has happened in the series so far?

The first episode of The Kardashians allowed viewers to catch up with the family 10 months after the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kris are at the forefront of the new series, with Kendall, Kylie, and the rest of the family making small appearances throughout.

The explosive first episode saw Kim’s private life under the spotlight as she is forced to relive her sex-tape scandal which was leaked back in 2007.

An image from the video was being used on gaming platform Roblox and was shown to the reality star by her 6-year-old son, Saint West.

Kim's journey as an aspiring lawyer is also featured in the series, as well as the downfall of her marriage with Kanye West.

Khloe informed viewers of her relationship status and how she co-parents her daughter True with ex-partner Tristan Thompson, a Chicago Bulls basketball player.

The couple split after several cheating allegations against Tristan came to light.

Viewers have seen Kourtney and Travis Barker's relationship go from strength to strength as the besotted couple plans their future together.

Kourtney admitted in the teaser trailer for the series that the couple is looking into having a child together.

The Blink 182 drummer and eldest Kardashian sister began dating in 2021 after being friends for several years.

In recent episodes, Travis proposed to Kourtney, Scott struggled to come to terms with the engagement and Kim hosted Saturday Night Live.

How does the show compare to Keeping up With The Kardashians?

The two shows have many similarities.

The Kardashians will see the family more candid than ever as they expose the truth behind the headlines.

The new series is shot in a documentary style, without worrying about the episode length restrictions of network TV.

By moving from E! To Disney+, the reality show will now be available to stream online, allowing the family to embrace a more relevant medium to share their journey.

The Kardashian-Jenner family will be seen more as individuals in the new series instead of in family scenes.

The show is also covered in a timely fashion as it has a faster turnaround time between filming and production.

The Disney synopsis for the show reads: ‘Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. ‘From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love and life in the spotlight.’

How many seasons will there be of The Kardashians?

Variety reported that The Kardashian-Jenner family signed a deal with Hulu and Disney for two seasons.