The show follows two sisters, both named Catherine Walcott, who only discover that they are siblings later in life.

The story is inspired by a real-life case of a man with two families, who gave his children the same name in the hopes that it would help him avoid being caught.

The series was created by Holly Walsh, a stand-up comedian who penned BBC Two sitcom Motherland.

The Other One is back for a second season.

The comedian also directs a number of episodes in The Other One.

But when will the new series air and what's in store for the Walcott sisters?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will season two be released?

The new series will start tonight (May 6) at 9.30pm.

Will the show be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer?

The Other One series two will air its first episode on BBC One tonight.

After the first episode has aired on TV, the full six-part series will be available to watch as a boxset on BBC iPlayer.

Who is in the cast?

Ellie White stars as Cathy Walcott in the series alongside Lauren Socha as Cat Walcott.

Other cast members include:

-Rebecca Front as Cathy's Mother Tess

-Siobhán Finneran as Cat's mother Marilyn

-Christopher Jeffers as new brother Callum Walcott

-Michele Austin as Callum's mother Angela

-Caroline Quentin as Cathy's auntie Dawn

-Amit Shah as Cathy's ex Marcus

What is the plot?

Season two will follow on from the first series as the Walcott sisters come to terms with their new families.

In the upcoming season, things will get complicated as it is revealed that there is a third Walcott sibling- a newly discovered brother called Callum.

Unfortunately, the news is shared after one of the Catherine sisters kisses their new sibling.

Is there a trailer?