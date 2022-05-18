The second season of the show smashed the Netflix rating record for an English language series and now fans of the show are questioning when the next series will air.

The Regency-era drama is based on Julia Quinn's eight-part novel series, with the first season adapted from 'The Duke and I' and the second season adapted from 'The Viscount Who Loved Me'.

The series follows the Bridgerton family as the siblings make their debut on the Regency London marriage market.

But is there a release date for season three and will Regé-Jean Page return as the Duke of Hastings?

Here's everything you need to know:

Is there a release date for season 3?

Nicola Coughlan will reprise her role as Penelope Featherington in season three of Bridgerton.

A release date for season three of Bridgerton is yet to be announced.

Season two took over a year to air following the show’s initial release on Netflix in 2020.

Will it be available on Netflix?

The third season of Bridgerton will be available on Netflix on its release date.

The streaming platform has also confirmed that season four will be on its way following the third season.

Netflix confirmed seasons three and four back in April 2021.

The service tweeted: ‘BREAKING NEWS FROM THE TON. Bridgerton is returning for seasons three *AND* four!’

Who is in the cast?

Chris Van Dusen, the show's creator, will not be returning to the show following the second series.

The screenwriter will hand over the reins to Jess Brownell for season three.

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton (Viscount Bridgerton), and Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma (Viscountess Bridgerton), will return for the third season of the popular Netflix show.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will also return to the ton as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

Other cast members who have not yet been confirmed for the third season but will most likely make a return to the Regency-era drama include:

-Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

-Harriet Cains as Phillipa Featherington

-Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs Varley

-Bessie Carter as Purdence Featherington

-Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bsset, Duchess of Hastings

-Ruth Gemmel as Violet, Dowager Viscount Bridgerton

-Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

-Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

-Gold Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

-Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

-Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

-Polly Walker as Portia, Baroness Featherington

-Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Will Regé-Jean Page return for season three?

Regé-Jean Page was notably absent from Bridgerton season two.

The actor catapulted into stardom following the success of season one, leaving many fans devastated when he didn’t return for the second series.

The rumour mill has stated that Regé-Jean will be returning to the show for the upcoming series after fashion brand Boohoo declared his Bridgerton comeback in a social media post.

The brand tweeted: ‘PSA It’s been rumoured that The Duke will return for season 3 of Bridgerton.’

Regé-Jean and Netflix are yet to confirm whether this is the case as the actor only signed a single series contract with the streaming platform.

What is the plot?

It has been confirmed that the third series will focus on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, which means that the series will not follow the order of the novels.

The news was announced via the Bridgerton Instagram page and the post read: ‘Dearest Readers, it is only fair that in this author’s third year chronicling the marriage mart, Mayfair’s social season should find its focus on a third son, as well as a third daughter.

‘This author can confirm that the upcoming season shall follow none other than the budding relationship between Mr Colin Bridgerton and Miss Penelope Featherington.

‘With Penelope’s days as a wallflower wearing thin, will she finally take bloom? Time will tell, and as always, so will this author.

‘Yours truly, Lady Whistledown.’

Shonda Rhimes, the show's executive producer, confirmed that the series would not follow the same order as the books as she told Entertainment Tonight: ‘We're not necessarily going in order—but we are going to be seeing each one of the siblings and their stories.’

How to watch seasons one and two