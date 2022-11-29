The Traitors pits 22 strangers against each other in a castle in a battle of wits, deception and greed. They are battling it out for a chance to win up to £120,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron, from Portsmouth, is one of the hopefuls who is looking to win it all. Here is everything you need to know about the show.

Aaron, 24, an estate agent from Portsmouth, is hoping to win The Traitors, a reality TV show on BBC One. Picture: BBC.

How does it work

Claudia Winkleman is hosting the show where strangers from all different background are entering a game of intrigue and treachery. The programme aired in The Netherlands previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based in the Scottish Highlands, the contenders will have to complete a series of challenges, but there is a twist. Hidden among the teams are ‘traitors’, who have to avoid being seen and murder a player evert night without getting caught – eventually being the last person standing.

The ‘faithfuls’ have to figure out who the traitors are, banish them from the game and make it to the end. Players meet at the ‘Round Table’ every night to decide who to banish from the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claudia Winkleman, host of BBC One show The Traitors. Picture: BBC

The life-changing cash will be divided between the players at the end. If everyone is a faithful, they will share the money, but if a traitor makes it to the end, they take the whole pot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claudia Winkleman said: ‘It sounds totally straightforward but it's not because they all start second guessing everybody and don’t know whether they can trust their best friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They’re not sure how a traitor would behave or how a faithful would behave and it messes with your head as we say and it's gripping to watch.’

She added the round table is the most gripping thing about the show. Ms Winkleman added: ‘When they all come and sit around the giant table and look into each other’s eyes to try and figure out who they should be banishing from the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Watching the players come to their conclusions about who is a Traitor is pure drama, and some people are so good at influencing the group even if their convictions are totally off. As a viewer you just think my gosh this is how juries must often work.

‘People become so definitive in their judgments, often based on little evidence. It’s incredible.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is it on?

The show starts tonight at 9.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. it consists of 12 episodes and will air Tuesday to Thursday over the next coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers who want to get stuck into the show can see the first three episodes on BBC iPlayer from 10.30pm this evening.

Who is the Portsmouth contestant?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron, from 24, is a property agent and is hoping to win the prize pot to pay a deposit so his mum can buy a house.

He hopes is skills in reading people will give him a distinct advantage. Aaron said he was excited to travel to Scotland, meet new people, and take on any challenges that are thrown at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘I've got a background in sales, so I'll be able to read people quite well. Body language, personality, that aspect. I’m also quite a happy chappy so I reckon I won't be too intense. I’ll bring quite a lot of energy to the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I'd probably put a deposit down for my Mum on a house and sort her out first. Then, if there's anything left, I'd get myself a property as well.’

Aaron added: ‘I won't initiate anything because those people get sussed out quite soon too. I'd like to think I could spot the traitors from the beginning and befriend them, so they’ll feel guilty about kicking me out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m quite good at spotting liars due to being a real estate agent and working in sales. It's quite a good tool to have, when you can suss someone out and work out what their intentions are.’

Aaron has outlined his game plans for if he is a faithful, or a traitor. He said if he was the villain, he would be ‘nervous’ and ‘stressing’. Aaron said: ‘My game plan for a faithful is to stay quite close to the traitors, play it subtly and try and get to the end without giving away too much where people are going to start suspecting me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If I was a traitor, I would have to convince myself that I'm not. I will do anything realistically to get in the final group – lie, manipulate, convince people and point the finger elsewhere to try and navigate the group and put the pressure on other people, and hopefully that will get me through to the end.