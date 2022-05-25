Kenneth Branagh as prime minister Boris Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond as his wife Carrie Johnson in This England.

The series, which was previously titled This Sceptred Isle, has been written and directed by Michael Winterbottom.

The five-part drama will explore the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic and how decisions changed the lives of so many across the UK.

It will also show the impact of the pandemic on the frontlines, with stories from key workers including doctors and nurses, as well as the scientists who were against the clock to find a vaccine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But is there a release date for the series and will Sir Kenneth Branagh play Boris Johnson?

Here's everything you need to know:

Is there a release date for This England?

A release date is yet to be announced for This England, but it is expected to be released later this year.

It is possible that the release will coincide with the third anniversary of the prime minister's election in December 2019.

Will it be available to watch on Sky?

This England will be available to watch on Sky Atlantic and Now TV on its release date.

Will Sir Kenneth Branagh play Boris Johnson and who is in the cast?

Sir Kenneth Branagh will star as the newly elected prime minister in This England.

Viewers may recognise the actor from Much Ado About Nothing, Murder on the Orient Express, and Tenet.

Other cast members include:

-Ophelia Lovibond as Carrie Symonds, Boris Johnson's partner

-Andrew Buchan as Health Secretary Matt Hancock

-Tim Goodman as Stanley Johnson, the prime minister's father

-Alec Nicholls as Patrick Vallance

-James Corrigan as Isaac Levido

-Rachel Sophia Anthony as Lola Aldenjana

-Simon Kunz as Andrew Mills.

What is the plot?

The series will focus on the early days of Mr Johnson's premiership and it will look at the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

It will take viewers ‘inside the halls of power, as Johnson grapples with Covid-19, Brexit, and a controversial person and political life.’

The official synopsis reveals as well that ‘the events in government are interwoven with stories from around the UK, from the experts and scientists racing against time to understand the virus; the doctors, nurse, and care home workers on the frontline working tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome it; and ordinary people whose lives thrown into turmoil.’

Is there a trailer?

A trailer was released for This England on May 18 by Sky TV.