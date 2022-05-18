Silent Witness is back for its twenty-fifth season.

The show is returning on Monday, May 23

It is the series’ 25th anniversary and it will see Amanda Burton back on our screens as Professor Sam Ryan, the original series lead when it debuted.

Amanda left the Silent Witness series 17 years ago for other acting roles.

But when will the series air and will it be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer?

Here's everything you need to know:

What is Silent Witness about?

Silent Witness is a crime procedural show which focuses on the world of forensic investigation.

The team at the Lyell Centre look closely at DNA evidence to determine who committed which crimes and when.

When will season 25 of Silent Witness air?

The first episode of Silent Witness season 25 will air on Monday, May 23 at 9pm.

The second episode will follow on Tuesday, May 24 at the same time.

Will the series be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer?

The new series of Silent Witness will air on BBC One.

After the episodes have aired on TV, they will be available on catch up via BBC iPlayer.

How many episodes are there?

Silent Witness season 25 is six episodes total, slightly reduced from the usual ten.

The show will air on Mondays and Tuesdays for three weeks.

Who is in the cast?

Emilia Fox will join the Silent Witness alongside Amanda Burton.

Emilia, who is known for her roles in Pride and Prejudice and Merlin, will play Dr Nikki Alexander who is a forensic lead at the Lyell Centre.

Other cast members include Hugh Quarshie as Jomo Mashaba, David Caves as Jack Hodgson and Genesis Lynea as Simone Tyler.

What is the plot of season 25?

Season 25 kicks off with a shock attack on the Health Secretary, and Sam Ryan’s husband Jomo – so Sam Ryan calls her old colleagues at Lyell Centre for help.

The official synopsis reveals that ‘uncertain of who or what they can trust, the Lyell team’s investigation draws them into confrontations with echoes of their personal histories, which threaten to unravel their present.’

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for the new season of Silent Witness has been released by the BBC.

If you wish to watch the trailer, it is embedded in this article.

Are past episodes still available to watch online?