The BBC has announced that it is bringing back Jack Whitehall's Bad Education for an anniversary special, 10 years after the show last aired on TV.

The series was set in a British high school called Abbey Grove and it followed Alfie Wickers (played by Jack Whitehall), who is ‘the worst teacher ever to grace the British education system.’

The series came to an end in 2012, with a movie based on the show being released three years later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Whitehall will return as Mr Wickers in the 10th anniversary special of Bad Education.

The Bad Education Movie saw Mr Wickers lead his class of loudmouths on a disastrous field trip to Cornwall.

But when will the new episode air and will Jack Whitehall star in the special?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will the Bad Education special air?

The release date for the 10th anniversary special is yet to be announced but it is expected to air at some point this year.

Will the show be available to watch on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer?

The anniversary special will air on BBC Three on its release date and it will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

How long will the episode be?

The anniversary special will be 45 minutes long.

Will Jack Whitehall star in the special?

A full cast list is yet to be announced for the special but fans can expect Jack Whitehall to return as BBC Three's favourite teacher, Mr Wickers.

The special may also see some of the old cast return to Abbey Grove including Layton Williams, Nikki Runeckles, Charlie Wernham, Joe Poulter, and Matthew Horne.

What is the plot?

The episode will see Mr Wickers reunited with his old students for a chaotic careers day at Abbey Grove.

The special will see Mr Wickers bid farewell to the school to set up for a new series.

Will there be a Bad Education spin-off series?

A Bad Education spin-off series was announced alongside the 10th-anniversary special.

The spin-off will be a six-part series of the same name and it will also air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Written by a team of ‘breakthrough writers’, fans can expect to catch up with some of their favourite Bad Education characters who will star as newly qualified teachers.

World-class diva Stephen (Layton Williams) and dad-to-be Mitchell (Charlie Wernham) will appear on the other side of the desk as they take on their new teaching roles.

Where are the cast of Bad Education now?

Since the show ended, the cast of Bad Education has starred in various TV and film roles.

Jack Whitehall has had great success in both TV and comedy, with his Netflix show, Travels with My Father, now in its fifth season.

Nikki Runeckles, who played Chantelle on the show, is now an actress and model, with her last film airing in 2015 called #BadSelfie.

Sarah Soleman, who starred as Miss Gulliver, has won a BAFTA since leaving Bad Education for her portrayal of Becky in Him and Her.

Fan favourite Layton Williams, who played Stephen on the show, has since starred in a variety of theatre productions including Everybody's Talking About Jamie.