What is the song being played during the John Lewis Christmas advert 2021?

It has become one of the highlights of the festive season, and a lot of production goes into making it.

But what is the song being played in the background?

The track is called ‘Together in Electric Dreams.’

The John Lewis Christmas advert 2021. Picture: John Lewis and Partners/PA Wire.

It is co-credited to Philip Oakey, frontman for the pop band ‘The Human League’, and Giorgio Moroder, the famous Italian composer dubbed as the ‘father of disco.’

Mr Moroder wrote the lyrics and composed the backing track while Philip Oakey performed it.

The track was originally made for the 1984 film ‘Electric Dreams’ – to advertise the movie before release – but the song became a major success in its own right.

At the time, ‘Together in Electric Dreams’ peaked at number three in the UK charts during the fifteen weeks it was on there, and it’s considered one of the staple songs of the 1980s.

Covers have been released several times over the years.

Critically acclaimed singer and songwriter David Essex released his version of the song in 1997.

It has also appeared in other adverts before.

Folk music duo Rob and Chris sang the timeless lyrics for a Strongbow advert where people from all walks of life come together at a British pub.

Lola Young’s cover for John Lewis is the latest rendition of the classic tune.

