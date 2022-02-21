The TV presenter’s husband Derek Draper was struck down with Covid-19 in March 2020.

The former political aide was admitted to hospital and placed in a medically induced coma after his condition worsened.

Derek's condition was documented in Finding Derek and the show followed his family through a heart-wrenching year as they were separated due to the national lockdown.

Caring for Derek is the follow-up to the award-winning ITV film Finding Derek.

The touching feature-length programme aired last year and won the first-ever National Television Award for Best Authored Documentary.

Now Kate Garraway is back with a new documentary called Caring for Derek – but when will the show be on TV?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will Caring for Derek be on TV?

Caring for Derek will air on TV tomorrow (February 22).

Will the show be on ITV?

Following the first documentary on Derek's health, Caring for Derek will be on ITV at 9pm.

Kate announced the new documentary on her Instagram account.

She said: ‘Spring is such a wonderful time of year when life is blossoming and there’s a sense of fresh hope and new chapters. I am really praying it is for me and my family as well.

‘On Tuesday 22nd February, a new film on @itv #CaringforDerek will document our family’s challenges from the 1st moment Derek arrived home almost 1 year ago.

‘So many of you have been so kind to ask after him, and Derek and I hope the documentary will bring comfort to all of you who have found life has thrown you a curveball and you have had to scramble to adjust.’

What is the documentary about?

This time the film joins the Life Stories and Good Morning Britain presenter and her family from when Derek arrives home in April, and in the build-up to Christmas 2021 - a period of considerable upheaval and uncertainty.

Caring for Derek is honest, unflinching, and doesn’t sugar coat the reality of being a carer as we see Kate tell the camera ‘We have to make this real as this is the reality of life for people who are caring, and it’s not pretty’.

Above all, the documentary follows Kate as she embarks on a new chapter in her family life and marriage, attempting to find a new way of living and a new way of loving.

Is there a trailer?

A first-look trailer for Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek was released by ITV on February 11.

You can watch the trailer here.

Is Finding Derek still available to watch online?

Finding Derek aired in March 2021 and you can watch the first documentary online now on ITV Hub.

