The season five finale of Outlander was eventful and emotional, with fans eager to see what is next for Claire and Jamie Fraser (played by Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe).

Outlander is a historical drama based on the novel series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon.

Sam Heughan will return as Jamie Fraser in season six of Outlander.

The series follows Claire, a married World War II nurse, who time travels from 1945 back to 1743.

Here's everything you need to know about season six of Outlander:

When will season six air?

Series six of Outlander will be officially released on March 6, 2022 in the UK.

How to watch the new season

The series will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video via StarzPlay in the UK.

Outlander is a Starz show and was previously available on Amazon Prime but from season six, the show will be shown via Starzplay on the streaming platform.

This means that current Amazon Prime account holders will need to pay for a Starzplay subscription which is priced at £5.99 a month.

However, some lucky fans will be able to watch the new season before March 6 as the world premiere is set to take place on February 24 at Royal Festival Hall in London.

Tickets to attend virtually and in-person have sold out for the premiere and the screening will see the Outlander cast take to the red carpet, with a panel scheduled for after the event with the producers of the show.

If you missed out on tickets, you can watch the red carpet on the Outlander Facebook page on Thursday.

How many episodes will there be?

The pandemic caused a string of filming delays for Outlander, which means that season six will only include eight episodes in comparison to the usual 12 to 13 episodes per series.

The first episode will be roughly 90-minutes long and season seven will be longer with 16 episodes.

Who is in the cast?

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe will be joined by some new and familiar faces for season six.

The cast includes:

-Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield

-Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall

-John Bell as Young Ian

-César Domboy as Fergus Fraser

- Lauren Lyle and Marali MacKimmie

-Mark Lewis Jones as Tom Christie

-Jessica Reynolds as Malva Christie

-Alexander Vlahos as Allan Christie.

What is the plot?

Season six will be loosely based on Diana Gabaldon's sixth novel, A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

Although the series will be based on the book, this does not mean the plot of the new series will stick to the original storyline.

Executive producer Ronald Moore told Entertainment Weekly: 'Every year we approach it fresh. Should we keep it a book, a season? We've done that up until now. But we've talked about splitting books, and we've talked about combining them.

‘We want to be free in the writers' room to pick and choose and do what feels most comfortable that year.’

Season six will see Claire and Jamie fight to protect their loved ones as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America.

The finale of season five has given fans an idea of what else could happen in season six, including whether Marali will experience any guilt from the poison injection.

How to catch up with past episodes of Outlander

You can catch up with seasons one to five of Outlander before the release of season six on Starzplay via Amazon Prime.

