Turning Red is set to be released on Disney+ soon. (Disney+ via AP)

Following the success of Pixar's Encanto, which was released in November 2021, the animation studio is back with a brand new movie called Turning Red.

Turning Red is directed by Domee Shi, who won an Academy Award for her short film Bao.

The film was shown before The Incredibles 2 and featured an aging mother who gets a second chance at motherhood when one of her dumplings comes to life.

But when will Turning Red be released and will the movie be available on Disney+?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will Turning Red be released?

Turning Red will be released on March 11, 2022.

Will Turning Red be available to watch on Disney+?

The animated Pixar movie will be available to watch on Disney+ on its release date.

Disney+ subscriptions are priced at £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

What is the plot?

Turning Red will follow Meilin(Mei), a 13-year-old who is struggling with her teenage emotions.

However, when Mei gets angry she doesn't just see red, she turns into a giant panda.

The only way the teenager can shift back to her human form is to calm down, which Mei finds hard due to her battles with anxiety.

Throughout Turning Red, viewers will see Mei discover her family's heritage while trying to reverse the curse.

The movie is set in Toronto in the early 2000s and opens up the discussion of children's mental health along with the pressures they face in their lives.

Who is in the cast?

Rosalie Chiang is set to play Mei in Turning Red alongside Killing Eve's Sandra Oh as Mei's mother, Ming.

Other cast members include:

-Ava Morse as Miriam

-Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Priya

-Hyein Park as Abby

Is there a trailer for Turning Red?

A trailer was released by Pixar on November 17, 2021.

The sneak-peek features It's Gonna Be Me by the Backstreet Boys to give viewers an insight into the nostalgic soundtrack.

The trailer is embedded in this article.

Will Turning Red be available in cinemas?

Sadly, Turning Red will not be available in UK cinemas.

The movie was made between 2017 and 2022 and the plan was for the film to be shown on screens worldwide.

Due to the pandemic, Turning Red will only be shown in theatres in countries that do not have access to Disney+.

In a statement about the decision, Kareem Daniel, president of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said: ‘It is due to the delay in the recovery of family films in theatres caused by the ongoing pandemic.’

Recent Pixar movies Soul and Luca have also launched without the traditional theatre roll-out and premiered exclusively on the streaming platform.

