Free community fun day slam-dunks into Portsmouth this August

A free community sports day packed with games, food, and family-friendly fun is coming to Admiral Lord Nelson School on Sunday, August 31, as Portsmouth Force Basketball Club hosts its Summer Slam event; a celebration of local sport, team spirit, and summer energy.

Running from 12 noon to 4pm at Admiral Lord Nelson School, the Summer Slam will transform the school grounds into an action-packed arena of sport and entertainment. With basketball games, challenges, skills zones, and special guests the Portsmouth Dreadnoughts American Football team.

Organised by Portsmouth Force Basketball Club, recently voted Basketball England’s Community Club of the Year, the Summer Slam will feature a BBQ and refreshments, interactive games, family-friendly sports challenges, and club merchandise and info stalls, plus the chance to meet players from both Portsmouth Force and the Portsmouth Dreadnoughts, who’ll be offering an American football skills zone and showcasing their high-energy game style.

"This event is all about celebrating sport, building community, and showcasing the talent and energy we have right here in Portsmouth." said Rob Milner, Portsmouth Force Club Chairman. "Whether you’ve never picked up a basketball, have been with the club for years, are a lifelong Force or Dreadnought supporter, or just want a great afternoon out, everyone is welcome."

The event is supported by a fantastic group of volunteers who are giving their time and energy to make the day a success. "It’s been a joy to support Portsmouth Force and work alongside such a committed group of volunteers,” says Kelly Taws, Founder of Athena Event Solutions. “The Summer Slam is shaping up to be a brilliant afternoon out for all ages.”

Entry is free, but advance booking is requested to help ensure there's enough food for everyone!

Tickets are available now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/portsmouthforce.