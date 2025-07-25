FREE Family Fun at Meridian this Summer

This summer, Meridian is the place to be for wild adventures and free family fun! From 30th July to 27th August, join us each Wednesday from 11am – 3pm for a series of nature-inspired events, designed to entertain and educate children of all ages.

Each week will feature a new wild theme – from frogs and bees to butterflies and reptiles – with hands-on crafts, interactive sessions, animal encounters, and engaging trails. It’s the perfect way to make the most of the school holidays while learning all about the natural world. All activities are completely FREE, but spaces are first-come, first-served, so be sure to arrive early and book your tickets in advance.

Don’t forget to take part in our Summer Trail, where kids can explore the centre, uncover fascinating animal facts, and collect a sweet treat for every completed entry. All participants will also be entered into a prize draw to WIN £30 to spend at The Works! Trail forms are available from the leaflet holder at the main entrance.

So bring the kids, enjoy the fun, and Go Wild with us this summer at Meridian!

To find out more and book your tickets, visit our website: meridianshoppingcentre.com