Help beat cancer step by step with South Coast and Jurassic Coast hiking events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People are being urged to boot up for a big adventure as part of a stunning fundraising challenge along the beautiful coasts of the South East and the South West.

Cancer Research UK’s Big Hike will take place along the South Coast on 29 June and the Jurassic Coast on 13 July to raise money for life-saving research.

Anyone who signs up now can claim 30% off the entry fee by using the code BHSALE24.*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suitable for everyone from first-timers to regular ramblers or experienced hikers, the one-day event offers half or full marathon distances.

Big Hike participants

The South Coast event will take in breathtaking views along the spectacular Seven Sisters cliffs, past stunning coastlines and beautiful rivers.

The Jurassic Coast event will offer incredible views of the Dorset Coast and the Hardy Way.

Walkers will be supported every step of the way. The routes are clearly signposted with friendly volunteers on hand, support points with snacks and drinks and a hot meal at the finish. Participants will also receive a Big Hike finisher medal and recorded walking time to recognise their incredible achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancer Research UK has teamed up with hiking experts to provide a comprehensive training plan and fundraising advice is also available to help people make every step count.

Big Hike Participants

Sam Morris, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the South East and the South West, said: “Nearly one in two people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime**, but all of us can support the research that will beat it. That’s why we’re urging beginners and seasoned walkers alike to play their part and help our scientists to keep making new discoveries.

“Signing up for Big Hike is a great opportunity for people to set themselves an achievable challenge and enjoy some spectacular scenery – all in aid of a good cause.

“Whether supporters walk with friends and family or go solo and meet new people along the way, there’s no greater motivation to take part than knowing you’ll be helping to save lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last 50 years, Cancer Research UK has helped double cancer survival in the UK.

Sam continued: “Thanks to the generosity and commitment of our supporters, together, we are beating cancer. Every day, people are being diagnosed earlier, have access to kinder and more effective treatments, and in some cases, cancers are prevented completely.

“We want to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer. By signing up to Big Hike and raising vital funds, people can help us take big steps towards more big breakthroughs.”