Legendary DJ Soul Sam coming to Portsmouth

In another coup one of the UK’s most influential DJs of black music ever Soul Sam has been booked to guest at one of Portsmouth’s most well-kept secrets Rotation on Saturday 20th September.

Rotation comprises three DJ/Record Collectors, Mick Hood, Karl Morgan and Steve Laming who run monthly soul nights at the Nut Bar at the Hard, which is situated underneath the Keppels Head Hotel. Whilst they have been running Rotation nights in the area for over 8 years this is their third year at the Nut Bar and this is arguably their most eagerly anticipated guest DJ booking to date. In the past 12 months Rotation has welcomed special guests including the legendary Dr Bob Jones, Colin Curtis Faith’s Stuart Patterson, Leo Zero, and Bob Povey of Bump & Hustle.

Soul Sam’s roots go back to his time at the iconic Wigan Casino but whilst Sam has an incredible collection of 60s Soul he is most known as an innovative DJ who would discover rare and underplayed records and this is where he made another mark at Top of The World in Stafford where he would spin unheard 70s and 80s records to his followers. Over time Sam has become a cult hero for the modern soul scene as evidenced by longevity and can be heard playing all over the world at rare soul events as he has a collection with records only Sam possesses.

Sam has always been a pioneer which has seen him play everywhere for so long and garners so much global respect from his fellow DJs. Rotation is incredibly lucky to bring Sam down and be able to witness him delivering the goods in their cosy little basement.

You can find Rotation on facebook.com/groups/RotationGosport where you can join the group and find the event information. Ticket link: Rotation with very special guest, Soul Sam