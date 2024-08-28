Live wrestling returns to Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An evening of incredible wrestling action takes place at the Stamshaw and Tipner Community Centre on September 21st. The show will provide fun for all the family and aims to raise money for charity.

Talent including Jensen Theory, Karl Atlas, James Cena and Samson will step in the ring at Stamshaw and Tipner Community Centre for this family friendly event which also aims to raise money for charity.

The show is being run by Venom Championship Wrestling who run wrestling shows across the city and each show supports a different charity.

Jensen Theory

Guests can expect to see three championship matches, singles matches and tag team action.

The show takes place at Stamshaw and Tipner Community Centre on September 21st, kicking off at 530pm.

Tickets are available at www.venomchampionshipwrestling.com